42 patients on trolleys at UHG as design meeting for new ED imminent

By GBFM News
January 10, 2018

Time posted: 2:41 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A design team is due to meet in the coming weeks to start the ball rolling on a new emergency department of UHG, as 42 patients wait on trolleys at the hospital this afternoon.

The Saolta Hospitals Group says the team is expected to hold its first meeting by the end of the month.

It’s been long-acknowledged that the present building is not fit for purpose, with serious concerns raised over patient and staff safety.

A lack of space and facilities is continually leading to overcrowding and long wait times at the A&E unit.

More than 500 patients are waiting on trolleys again today at hospitals across Ireland.

The winter flu is adding to the current overcrowding.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
January 10, 2018
January 10, 2018
January 10, 2018
January 10, 2018
January 10, 2018
