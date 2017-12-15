Saturday Morning – Live from Galway City Council’s Park & Ride at Galway Racecourse

On Saturday we will broadcast live from Galway Racecourse at Ballybrit, for Galway City Council’s Park and Ride.

Join Ronan Lardner from 9 to 12, and you could win some great prizes including a Family Pass for Elf Town, Galway monthly return Irish Rail tickets and a family pass for the Coca-Cola Bike Scheme for one year. All this and more with Galway City Council Park and Ride on Saturday at Galway Racecourse .

The annual Park & Ride Christmas Service will commence this Saturday 05/12/2015 right up to Christmas Eve and recommence again Monday 28/12/2015 to 03/01/2016.

The service will operate from Ballybrit Racecourse to the City Centre from 07:00 – 21:30, Monday to Saturday and from 11:00 – 19:00 on Sundays. The service will run every 15 minutes from the racecourse to the Coach Station at Fairgreen.

The service is operated by Bus Éireann on behalf of Galway City Council and the fee is €3 return regardless of the number of passengers and includes all-day parking at Ballybrit. A new departure this year is the extension of the Park & Ride Service from 28/12/2015 to 03/01/2016, for people who want to visit Galway over the holiday period. The service will operate from 11:00 – 19:00 on those days.

If you are working, shopping or just want to enjoy what Galway City has to offer at Christmas time, Park and Ride offers a number of advantages to customers over car travel. The high frequency of buses, competitive pricing €3 return, faster journey time on the bus lanes, will make the journey stress-free and reliable. The terminus at Galway Racecourse is perfectly situated for people travelling to the City along the M6, N6, N17, N18 and Monivea Roads.

Further details on the Park & Ride service and promotional fares on offer by Iarnród Éireann and Bus Éireann can be viewed or downloaded at www.galwaycity.ie