Over 400 thousand euro for coastal projects in Galway and Clare

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The West Fisheries Local Action Group Strategy is launching its plan to support community projects in Galway and Clare to the tune of 400 thousand euro.

Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development and Galway based T.D Seán Kyne will launch the strategy on Inis Oírr at noon today. (14/7)

West FLAG is one of 7 FLAG regions from Ireland’s coastline and its programme is co-funded by the Exchequer and the European Union.

Among the projects being funded in Galway is the refurbishment of Teach an Bháid on Inis Oírr, Comharchumann Mhic Dara in An Cheathrú Rua to kit out a dive centre and Killary Fjord Shellfish to upgrade and enhance its visitor experience.

Chair of West FLAG, Paddy Crowe says this is only the first round of investment.

Killary Fjord Shellfish in Bunowen has applied for funding to upgrade its boathouse and slipway, and to landscape the picnic area.

Kate Kennedy, co-owner of Killary Fjord Shellfish says this will allow them to better market the farm to tourists.