Over 400 inter-county GAA players to sleep rough in solidarity with Ireland’s homeless

By Sport GBFM
December 14, 2017

Time posted: 7:19 pm

This weekend, Over 400 inter county GAA Players from all codes will be sleeping rough to raise awareness about the Homeless Problem in Ireland at the moment.

Gaelic Voices For Change are holding a solidarity sleep-out in 12 towns and cities: Dublin, Galway, Cork, Limerick, New York, Boston, Belfast, Carlow, Naas, Portlaoise (Dec 15), Sligo, and Wexford with the aim of generating solidarity, funds, awareness, and action. All funds raised will go to homeless charities north and south including the Peter McVerry Trust, DePaul, the Simon Communities, Focus Ireland and the Capuchin Day Centre, Cope Galway, Thomand House and Novas in Limerick, and the Welcome Organisation in Belfast.

 

Declan Molloy has been telling John about it on Over The Line

 

More information and details on how to donate can be found here

 

Sleep-out locations

Belfast

1st Venue: 6.00p.m. – 11.30p.m. Cornmarket Square

2nd Venue:11.30p.m.- 6.00.a.m. Bedford House on Bedford Street

Carlow

1st Venue :6.00p.m- 12 midnight Front of Haddens arcade

2nd Venue: Carlow Courthouse 12 midnight -6am

Cork

Venue : Steps of the courthouse

Dublin

Venue: G.P.O O’Connell Street

Galway

Venue: Towards Quay St side of Shop St

Limerick

Location Brown Thomas O’Connell street.

Naas

Venue :North Main Street:

Portlaoise (Dec 15th)

Venue:  Lyster Square, Kylekiproe, Portlaoise, Co.Laois

Date 15 December

Sligo

Venue: O’Connell’s Street (Knox Cafe)

Wexford

Venue: Bullring in Wexford town

