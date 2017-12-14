Over 400 inter-county GAA players to sleep rough in solidarity with Ireland’s homeless

This weekend, Over 400 inter county GAA Players from all codes will be sleeping rough to raise awareness about the Homeless Problem in Ireland at the moment.
Gaelic Voices For Change are holding a solidarity sleep-out in 12 towns and cities: Dublin, Galway, Cork, Limerick, New York, Boston, Belfast, Carlow, Naas, Portlaoise (Dec 15), Sligo, and Wexford with the aim of generating solidarity, funds, awareness, and action. All funds raised will go to homeless charities north and south including the Peter McVerry Trust, DePaul, the Simon Communities, Focus Ireland and the Capuchin Day Centre, Cope Galway, Thomand House and Novas in Limerick, and the Welcome Organisation in Belfast.
Declan Molloy has been telling John about it on Over The Line
More information and details on how to donate can be found here
Sleep-out locations
Belfast
1st Venue: 6.00p.m. – 11.30p.m. Cornmarket Square
2nd Venue:11.30p.m.- 6.00.a.m. Bedford House on Bedford Street
Carlow
1st Venue :6.00p.m- 12 midnight Front of Haddens arcade
2nd Venue: Carlow Courthouse 12 midnight -6am
Cork
Venue : Steps of the courthouse
Dublin
Venue: G.P.O O’Connell Street
Galway
Venue: Towards Quay St side of Shop St
Limerick
Location Brown Thomas O’Connell street.
Naas
Venue :North Main Street:
Portlaoise (Dec 15th)
Venue: Lyster Square, Kylekiproe, Portlaoise, Co.Laois
Date 15 December
Sligo
Venue: O’Connell’s Street (Knox Cafe)
Wexford
Venue: Bullring in Wexford town