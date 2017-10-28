Over 40 thousand expected in Galway for 2017 Macnas Parade

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The final touches are being applied to the Macnas Parade as it prepares to take to the Streets of Galway tomorrow evening.

Over 40 thousand are expected to attend this years event, which is celebrating the magical and mystical spirit of the West of Ireland.

The annual Macnas Halloween Parade is a highlight of Galway’s cultural calendar – and spectators have come to expect all manners of creatures great and small as the company unleashes creative chaos in the heart of the city.

The theme of the 2017 festival is ‘Port Na bPúcaí’ or Song of the Spirits, which aims to celebrate the magic and mystery surrounding life in the West of Ireland.

The center-piece of the parade will be an old man from the islands, who’ll inspire reflection on the beauty of life in the West as he makes his way from this world to the next.

A colorful procession will follow in his wake – including a range of giant creations, sculptural images, pyrotechnics, bespoke costumes, epic performances and live and original music.

The parade will set off from outside the main gates of NUI Galway at 5.30 tomorrow evening and will snake down University Road and across the Salmon Weir Bridge.

It’ll turn right at the Town Hall Theatre and then weave it’s way down Francis and Eglinton Street before turning at Brown Thomas to sweep down Shop Street.

The army of creations will then proceed down High Street and Quay Street before crossing the Wolfe Tone Bridge to finish at the Claddagh Quay.

Further information on the 2017 festival can be found at macnas.com.