15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Saturday Night Fever

Saturday Night Fever

Over 40 thousand expected in Galway for 2017 Macnas Parade

By GBFM News
October 28, 2017

Time posted: 5:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The final touches are being applied to the Macnas Parade as it prepares to take to the Streets of Galway tomorrow evening.

Over 40 thousand are expected to attend this years event, which is celebrating the magical and mystical spirit of the West of Ireland.

The annual Macnas Halloween Parade is a highlight of Galway’s cultural calendar – and spectators have come to expect all manners of creatures great and small as the company unleashes creative chaos in the heart of the city.

Over 40 thousand people are expected to line the streets of the city from tomorrow afternoon in anticipation of this year’s spectacle.

The theme of the 2017 festival is ‘Port Na bPúcaí’ or Song of the Spirits, which aims to celebrate the magic and mystery surrounding life in the West of Ireland.

The center-piece of the parade will be an old man from the islands, who’ll inspire reflection on the beauty of life in the West as he makes his way from this world to the next.

A colorful procession will follow in his wake – including a range of giant creations, sculptural images, pyrotechnics, bespoke costumes, epic performances and live and original music.

The parade will set off from outside the main gates of NUI Galway at 5.30 tomorrow evening and will snake down University Road and across the Salmon Weir Bridge.

It’ll turn right at the Town Hall Theatre and then weave it’s way down Francis and Eglinton Street before turning at Brown Thomas to sweep down Shop Street.

The army of creations will then proceed down High Street and Quay Street before crossing the Wolfe Tone Bridge to finish at the Claddagh Quay.

Further information on the 2017 festival can be found at macnas.com.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway TD grills Minister in Dáil over Caranua review
October 28, 2017
Galway TD grills Minister in Dáil over Caranua review
October 28, 2017
Former Mayor hopes go ahead for 100 million euro Galway Docks development will not be appealed
October 27, 2017
Go ahead for 100 million euro office complex and public square areas at Galway Docks

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 27, 2017
Guinness Pro 14 Connacht Rugby V Munster Live Stream
October 27, 2017
Galway United and Connacht Rugby Match Tracker
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK