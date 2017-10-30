15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Up to 40 thousand attend 2017 Macnas Parade

By GBFM News
October 30, 2017

Time posted: 12:42 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Up to 40 thousand people turned out in the city last evening to attend the 2017 Macnas Parade.

The good weather saw thousands of people line streets in the heart of the city from early yesterday afternoon in anticipation of this years spectacle.

The theme of the festival was ‘Port Na bPúcaí’ or Song of the Spirits, which celebrated the magic and mystery surrounding life in the West of Ireland.

The focal point of the parade was a towering old man and his dog from the islands, who travelled the parade route in a giant boat.

He was followed by a colorful troupe of larger than life creations – including a giant bird, pyrotechnics, dramatic performances, original music and even a lighthouse.

The full parade can be watched back on the Macnas Facebook page.

 

Photo – Mark White

Galway Bay FM News Desk
