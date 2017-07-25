4 Women, 4 Bikes, 2,150km and A Race Around Ireland Record Attempt.

Sunday 27th August will see the start of the Ultra Marathon Cycling Event, Race Around Ireland in Trim Co. Meath. Now in its 9th year the event attracts cyclists from all over Ireland and indeed the world to take on the toughest endurance cycling event in Europe cycling 2,150km across Ireland.

For the first time in the history of the event Galway will have an all female team taking to the start line against a team of Australian females and nine men’s teams in the 4 person category. The teams will have 96 hours from start to finish to complete the gruelling course which includes 23,000m of climbing, the equivalent of climbing Croagh Patrick 30 times or Mount Everest 2.5 times.

The Galway Baybes made up of; Marie Boyle, Karen Cassidy, Bríd Naughton & Joanne Murphy will be supported by a crew of 10 throughout the 2,150km race with each rider sharing the distance working in a relay format from start to finish. Once the clock starts it doesn’t stop until they do.

The current 4 person female record was set last year by a team from the UK, to set a new record they will need to complete 2,150km in less than 91 hours and 23 minutes, a challenge they are relishing as they rack up the training miles.

Speaking after their latest 24 hour training session in Connemara at the weekend Joanne said, ‘We are excited to be on the final countdown to the race start, we have been training hard all winter, now is the time to put that training to the test. We couldn’t do it without the support of our families and friends but also that of our coach Jonathan Gibson from the Athlete Clinic, Padraic Benson our Crew Chief and the rest of our crew who we have been gathering over the past few months, they have all been amazing.’

‘We are delighted to have the support of Ocean Fitness, Bradley Renault, Future Financial, Galway Triathlon Club, Velocity Bikes, The Forge Moycullen, Cogaslann Agatha Carraroe, Spar Merrion Row, Martin Divilly Butchers, Clada Group, Nourish Barna, Irish Biltong, RunIreland, Solution 2D, Skechers and Compressport. Without them our participation in the Race and the record attempt would not be possible’ said Karen.

The team will raise funds for JIGSAW Galway as part of the record attempt and will be in the Corrib Shopping centre this Saturday 29th July cycling from 9am – 6pm to raise funds for the youth mental health charity. You can support the Galway Baybes by following them on Facebook or Twitter on @galwaybaybes or pop into the Corrib Shopping Centre this Saturday to meet the team and watch their training in action.