Over 4 million euro in Galway tax settlements to Revenue

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 4 million euro in tax settlements was made by Galway people in the third quarter of this year.

Revenue has published its latest Tax Defaulters List which shows the biggest settlement in Galway was for 3.2 million euro.

Westman Plant & Civils Limited, which is now in liquidation, formerly based in Clonberne, Ballinasloe made the biggest settlement of 3.2 million euro.

This was in respect of under-declaration of VAT.

The second biggest settlement made in Galway was by medical consultant John Laurence Kelly of the Consultants Suites at the Galway Clinic.

He made a settlement of 203 thousand euro with Revenue for under-declaration of income tax.

The next largest settlement in Galway was made by The Eglinton (Partnership) – a private members’ card club operator, based at Eglinton Court in the city.

It paid 198 thousand euro for non-declaration of VAT.

Curran Home Decor Ltd, a Knocknacarra company now in liquidation, paid 141 thousand euro for under declaration of corporation tax and VAT, and non-declaration of PAYE, PRSI or USC.

Home Scene Ltd Tuam had to pay 93 thousand euro for non-declaration of income tax.

Patrick O’Connor, an agricultural contractor from Barnaderg, paid 61 thousand euro for under declaration of income tax, VAT, and PAYE, PRSI or USC.

Veterinary supplier Sean Forde of Kinvara paid 52 thousand euro for under declaration of income tax and VAT.

And car adaptation service provider Ken Carroll of Cloonacauneen Claregalway paid 48 thousand euro for underdeclaration of income tax and VAT.