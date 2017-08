4 Galway WFC players called up for an U19 training game v Northern Ireland

4 Galway WFC girls have been chosen to represent Ireland in an upcoming training game at 5pm on Thursday in Jordanstown against the Northern Ireland U19 womens team. Rachel Baynes, Sadhbh Doyle, Chloe Singleton and Lucia Lobato have all been included in the 22 strong squad. The full team roster for the match can bee seen below:

Player Club Naoisha McAloon Peamount United Erica Turner UCD Waves Lauryn O’Callaghan Peamount United Niamh Farrelly Peamount United Lynn Craven Shelbourne FC Alex Kavanagh Shelbourne FC Rachel Baynes Galway WFC Heather Payne Peamount United Zoe Green Lagan Harps Sadhbh Doyle Galway WFC Orla Rose Casey Wexford Youths Lauryn Grier Kentstown Rovers Carla McManus Peamount United Chloe Singleton Galway WFC Gillian Keenan Peamount United Kate Mooney Shelbourne FC Alannah McEvoy Shelbourne FC Tyler Toland Maiden City Soccer Megan Mackey Chelsea FC Bethany Carroll Kilkenny Roisin McGovern Enniskerry Lucia Lobato Galway WFC