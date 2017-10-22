15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Win Tickets to Pat Shortt’s How’s Tings on The No.1 Show and The Home Run

October 22, 2017

Jon Richards and Donal Mahon this week will be asking listeners ‘how’s tings’?   Both Jon and Donal have tickets to giveaway to the hilarous new show by Pat Shortt.  Tune in from 2pm each day.

In a night of music and mayhem, Ireland’s most popular comedian explores all sorts of tings.  Big tings and little tings.  Personal tings and tings that are not so personal.  Important international tings and tings that only affect the parish.    In Shortt, it’s a funny show about tings.

Pat introduces us to a variety of new characters. Such as Eugene, the chairman of the local drama committee and every other committee in the parish who shares with us his mundane insight into parish politics and Sr Eucharia with her hilarious look at religious life in small town Ireland.

Yep – you get the picture – to book your tickets for Clifden click HERE and Loughrea click HERE

