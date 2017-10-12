15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

UHG emergency department under pressure again today

By GBFM News
October 12, 2017

Time posted: 2:09 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway is extremely busy today with a large number of patients awaiting admission to the hospital.

Management at the hospital would like to advise people who are attending the Emergency Department to expect delays.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 27 people on trolleys at UHG today.

They say all efforts continue to be made to identify patients who are appropriate for discharge.

The HSE is reminding the public that it is encouraging them to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies and they should contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance.

