Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two men have been arrested after 20 year old man was assaulted in Roscommon town last month.

A man in his 40s was arrested in Ballinasloe while a second man, also in his 40s, was arrested this in Athlone.

The injured man is continuing to recover.

Gardaí also want to speak to anyone who was in the Castle Street area of the town between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on the 30th of August to come forward.