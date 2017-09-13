15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Thursday – Live from the Evergreen Healthfoods Barna Open Day

By Sinead Kennedy
September 13, 2017

Time posted: 9:23 am

On Thursday we are delighted to be part of the annual Open Day at Evergreen Barna.  We’d love to see you drop by and say hello.  Join Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards and Donal Mahon between 12 and 5pm to find out more about a fun and most informative day at Evergreen Barna

It can be hard thinking about going back to school but Evergreen have something for you to look forward to!  Their annual Barna open day is scheduled for Thursday September 14th.  The Barna open day is Evergreen’s way of thanking all their loyal customers for all their support over the years!

This day promises to be great fun and if you come along you will finally get to taste, touch and sample the very best natural products that Evergreen have available in their Barna outlet. Various industry representatives will be on hand during the day to answer any questions you may have about their products.

Some of the brands that will be there on the day include: Eskimo-3, Revive Active, Bee Active, Holos Kombucha, Kinvara Skincare, Nature’s Plus, Viridian, Dr. Hauschka and MooGoo!

Evergreen Barna manager Brid Smyth is looking forward to the upcoming open day and says “The open day is our chance to give something back to our amazing customers. A big thank you to all our customers from myself and all the staff in Evergreen Barna and we hope to see you in-store soon.”

So drop in on Thursday – join the staff at Evergreen for a day full of food tastings, great Irish products, product sampling, prize giveaways, discounts and much much more.

The event takes place in Evergreen Barna on September 14th from 11am!

print
Outside Broadcasts
Council to consider re-installing gate in Knocknacarra to deter anti-social behaviour
County Junior A, B and C Hurling Quarter Final Draw Announced
September 12, 2017
Wednesday – Live from Bluebird Care Recruitment and Training Day

LATEST PODCASTS

September 12, 2017
Oxygen Advantage Workshop For Galway In October
September 12, 2017
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Tuesday September 12th 2017
September 11, 2017
Galway Bay Online – The Time Machine (11th September 2017)
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?