Thursday – Live from the Evergreen Healthfoods Barna Open Day

On Thursday we are delighted to be part of the annual Open Day at Evergreen Barna. We’d love to see you drop by and say hello. Join Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards and Donal Mahon between 12 and 5pm to find out more about a fun and most informative day at Evergreen Barna

It can be hard thinking about going back to school but Evergreen have something for you to look forward to! Their annual Barna open day is scheduled for Thursday September 14th. The Barna open day is Evergreen’s way of thanking all their loyal customers for all their support over the years!

This day promises to be great fun and if you come along you will finally get to taste, touch and sample the very best natural products that Evergreen have available in their Barna outlet. Various industry representatives will be on hand during the day to answer any questions you may have about their products.

Some of the brands that will be there on the day include: Eskimo-3, Revive Active, Bee Active, Holos Kombucha, Kinvara Skincare, Nature’s Plus, Viridian, Dr. Hauschka and MooGoo!

Evergreen Barna manager Brid Smyth is looking forward to the upcoming open day and says “The open day is our chance to give something back to our amazing customers. A big thank you to all our customers from myself and all the staff in Evergreen Barna and we hope to see you in-store soon.”

So drop in on Thursday – join the staff at Evergreen for a day full of food tastings, great Irish products, product sampling, prize giveaways, discounts and much much more.

The event takes place in Evergreen Barna on September 14th from 11am!