All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final Preview – The Managers

Tomorrow is D-Day for The Galway Senior And Minor Hurling Teams as they feature on All-Ireland Sunday.
The Minor Final between Galway and Cork throws in at 1.15 followed by the Senior Final between Galway and Waterford at 3.30
Today, we hear from both Managers.
First is Galway Manager Micheal Donoghue. He Spoke To Sean Walsh earlier this week
Derek McGrath is the Waterford Manager. He spoke to Coilin Duffy after it was confirmed that Conor Gleeson would miss the final
The Route To The Final
Leinster Quarter-Finals
Galway 2-28 Dublin 1-17
Galway Scorers: J Canning 0-9 (0-5f), C Cooney 1-3, C Whelan 0-5, J Flynn 1-2, D Burke 0-3, N Burke 0-2, J Cooney, C Mannion, T Monaghan, É Burke 0-1 each.
Leinster Semi-Finals
Galway 0-33 Offaly 1-11
Galway Scorers: J Canning 0-7 (0-6f), C Whelan 0-7, N Burke 0-5, S Maloney 0-4, A Harte 0-3, P Mannion 0-2, C Mannion 0-2, J Coen 0-2, C Cooney 0-1.
Leinster Final
Galway 0-29 Wexford 1-17
Galway Scorers: J Canning 0-10 (0-8f, 0-1 65, 0-1 sideline), C Cooney 0-8 (0-1f), J Cooney 0-5, N Burke 0-2, D Burke, P Mannion, T Monaghan and S Maloney 0-1 each.
Munster Senior Hurling Championship
Munster Semi-Finals
Waterford 1-15 Cork 0-23
Waterford Scorers: Pauric Mahony 0-5 (0-1f), M Shanahan 1-1 (0-1f), S Bennett, A Gleeson, J Barron 0-2 each, B O’Halloran, S Bennett, K Moran 0-1 each.
All-Ireland Qualifiers
Qualifiers Round 1
Waterford 1-35 Offaly 0-14
Waterford Scorers: Pauric Mahony (0-11, 0-7 frees, 0-1 ’65); A Gleeson (0-6); P Curran (0-4, 0-2 frees, 0-1 ’65); Shane Bennett (1-0); K Moran, D Fives, J Barron, M Shanahan, C Dunford (0-2 each); J Dillon, T De Burca, T Ryan, M Walsh (0-1 each).
Qualifiers Round 2
Waterford 4-23 Kilkenny 2-22
Waterford Scorers: Pauric Mahony 0-6 (0-5f, 0-1 ’65), J Barron, M Shanahan (0-3f) 1-3 each, A Gleeson 0-5, Shane Bennett, M Walsh 1-0 each, T Ryan, K Moran 0-2 each, J Dillon, P Curran 0-1 each.
All-Ireland Quarter-Finals
Waterford 1-23 Wexford 1-19
Waterford Scorers: Pauric Mahony 0-9 (0-9f), K Moran 1-3, A Gleeson 0-3 (0-1f), B O’Halloran, M Shanahan 0-2 each, C Gleeson, J Dillon, M Walsh, D Fives 0-1 each.
All-Ireland Semi-Finals
Galway 0-22 Tipperary 1-18
Galway Scorers: J Canning 0-11 (0-6f, 0-1 ’65, 0-1 sideline), C Whelan 0-4, C Cooney and J Coen 0-2 each, J Cooney, P Mannion (0-1f), D Burke 0-1 each.
Waterford 4-19 Cork 0-20
Waterford Scorers: Pauric Mahony 0-8 (5f), J Barron 2-1; K Moran 0-4; A Gleeson 1-2, M Walsh 1-0; D Fives, C Gleeson, B O’Halloran, M Shanahan 0-1.
All-Ireland Hurling Final Sunday….
GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final
Gaillimh v Port Láirge, Páirc an Chrócaigh, 3.30
Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Final
Corcaigh v Gaillimh, Páirc an Chrócaigh, 1.15