All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final Preview – The Managers

Tomorrow is D-Day for The Galway Senior And Minor Hurling Teams as they feature on All-Ireland Sunday.

The Minor Final between Galway and Cork throws in at 1.15 followed by the Senior Final between Galway and Waterford at 3.30

Today, we hear from both Managers.

First is Galway Manager Micheal Donoghue. He Spoke To Sean Walsh earlier this week

Derek McGrath is the Waterford Manager. He spoke to Coilin Duffy after it was confirmed that Conor Gleeson would miss the final

The Route To The Final

Leinster Quarter-Finals

Galway 2-28 Dublin 1-17

Galway Scorers: J Canning 0-9 (0-5f), C Cooney 1-3, C Whelan 0-5, J Flynn 1-2, D Burke 0-3, N Burke 0-2, J Cooney, C Mannion, T Monaghan, É Burke 0-1 each.

Leinster Semi-Finals

Galway 0-33 Offaly 1-11

Galway Scorers: J Canning 0-7 (0-6f), C Whelan 0-7, N Burke 0-5, S Maloney 0-4, A Harte 0-3, P Mannion 0-2, C Mannion 0-2, J Coen 0-2, C Cooney 0-1.

Leinster Final

Galway 0-29 Wexford 1-17

Galway Scorers: J Canning 0-10 (0-8f, 0-1 65, 0-1 sideline), C Cooney 0-8 (0-1f), J Cooney 0-5, N Burke 0-2, D Burke, P Mannion, T Monaghan and S Maloney 0-1 each.

Munster Senior Hurling Championship

Munster Semi-Finals

Waterford 1-15 Cork 0-23

Waterford Scorers: Pauric Mahony 0-5 (0-1f), M Shanahan 1-1 (0-1f), S Bennett, A Gleeson, J Barron 0-2 each, B O’Halloran, S Bennett, K Moran 0-1 each.

All-Ireland Qualifiers

Qualifiers Round 1

Waterford 1-35 Offaly 0-14

Waterford Scorers: Pauric Mahony (0-11, 0-7 frees, 0-1 ’65); A Gleeson (0-6); P Curran (0-4, 0-2 frees, 0-1 ’65); Shane Bennett (1-0); K Moran, D Fives, J Barron, M Shanahan, C Dunford (0-2 each); J Dillon, T De Burca, T Ryan, M Walsh (0-1 each).

Qualifiers Round 2

Waterford 4-23 Kilkenny 2-22

Waterford Scorers: Pauric Mahony 0-6 (0-5f, 0-1 ’65), J Barron, M Shanahan (0-3f) 1-3 each, A Gleeson 0-5, Shane Bennett, M Walsh 1-0 each, T Ryan, K Moran 0-2 each, J Dillon, P Curran 0-1 each.

All-Ireland Quarter-Finals

Waterford 1-23 Wexford 1-19

Waterford Scorers: Pauric Mahony 0-9 (0-9f), K Moran 1-3, A Gleeson 0-3 (0-1f), B O’Halloran, M Shanahan 0-2 each, C Gleeson, J Dillon, M Walsh, D Fives 0-1 each.

All-Ireland Semi-Finals

Galway 0-22 Tipperary 1-18

Galway Scorers: J Canning 0-11 (0-6f, 0-1 ’65, 0-1 sideline), C Whelan 0-4, C Cooney and J Coen 0-2 each, J Cooney, P Mannion (0-1f), D Burke 0-1 each.

Waterford 4-19 Cork 0-20

Waterford Scorers: Pauric Mahony 0-8 (5f), J Barron 2-1; K Moran 0-4; A Gleeson 1-2, M Walsh 1-0; D Fives, C Gleeson, B O’Halloran, M Shanahan 0-1.

GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final

Gaillimh v Port Láirge, Páirc an Chrócaigh, 3.30

Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Final

Corcaigh v Gaillimh, Páirc an Chrócaigh, 1.15