Win with St Jarlath’s Credit Union on Molly in the Morning

St Jarlath's Credit Union has just announced the launch of the 50th Anniversary Community Fund. They have created a special fund of €50,000 with the purpose of supporting community initiatives within the common bond of Tuam, Headford, Dunmmore, Mountbellew, Moylough, Abbeyknockmoy, Corrandulla and Turloughmore.

St Jarlath’s Credit Union Community fun day takes place at all branches, Headford, Dunmore, Mountbellew, Moylough, Abbeyknockmoy, Corrandulla and Turloughmore next Sat the 26th August. The main event will be held in Tuam, food truck, kids disco, ice cream, face painters, a fun day out for all the family, all are welcome

St Jarlath’s Credit Union (SJCU) as well as contributing to the financial health of our members through the provision of a wide range of financial services and advice, SJCU is also involved in a huge range of community organisations and events. They have a longstanding reputation for being actively involved in the community they serve and are uniquely positioned to support community development through investing in community projects.

St. Jarlath’s CU have created a special fund of €50,000 to mark their 50th Anniversary. The purpose of this fund is to allow the Credit Union to make a significant contribution to community based initiatives within the common bond of Tuam, Headford, Dunmore, Mountbellew, Moylough, Abbeyknockmoy, Corrandulla,Turloughmore and surrounding communities. Investing in the enhancement of the local communities has been a hallmark of the organization throughout their 50 year history.

The Community fund complements other community sponsorship initiatives and is aimed at significant projects that will add long term benefit to the community. Application forms are available from www.sjcu.ie/communityfund or from any of their branches.

Completed application forms, together with any supporting documentation, must be returned to the Credit Union by Friday 22nd September 2017.

On receipt of all applications, the St. Jarlath’s Credit Union Board of Directors will make a decision on how the funds will be allocated. Representatives from each successful application will then be invited to a Community Fund Presentation evening, details of which will be announced in due course.

St. Jarlath’s Credit Union thrives because they have a strong commitment to their communities and their branches are deeply rooted where their members live, work and play. SJCU was founded in 1967, at a historic meeting in the Town Hall in Tuam. The original founding members consisted of Lil Noone, Queenie O’Brien, Annie McGrath, Peter McHugh, Martin Cassidy, PJ Grealish, Morgan O’Connell, Colm O’Callaghan, Eric Traynor, Eddie Monaghan, Bertie Gillard, KP Loftus, Canon Martin Geraghty and Sean O’Neill.

At the end of the first year in operation, SJCU had amassed 272 members and total savings of €5,333.00. Now, in 2017, SJCU caters to 45,000 members and has assets of approx. €180 million and over the last 5 years has lent out in excess of €80m to the local community.

For further info please contact:

Shona O’Dwyer, Marketing Manager

[email protected] / 093-24645

www.sjcu.ie/communityfund