Double-pronged appeal to major changes at Glenlo Abbey Hotel in Bushypark

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for major changes at Glenlo Abbey on the outskirts of the city have been appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

County planners gave the go-ahead for the changes to the hotel in Bushypark last month.

However, the decision has been appealed amid concerns over private property and protected structures.

The project by Baswal Ltd would see a single-storey extension of the existing golf clubhouse.

It would also involve the demolition of part of the link between the existing bedroom block and Pavillion building.

The development would also include the construction of a new three-storey extension containing 17 additional bedrooms, a laundry and a prep kitchen.

There are also plans for a single storey spa facility within the existing walled garden.

A canopy and weather-protected entrance lobby would also be provided at the lower ground floor leading to the existing Oak Cellar bar.

The grant of permission has been appealed by local residents who feel that their property is regularly trespassed upon by users of the golf driving range.

In another appeal by Prior Park Assets Ireland Ltd, it’s claimed that a condition should be included to ensure protected structures on site are adequately protected.

An Bord Pleanala will make a decision on the appeal in November.