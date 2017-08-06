Live – Saturday at the Galway Clinic Streets of Galway 8Km Road Race

Join us as we get behind the Galway Clinic Streets of Galway 8km Road Race 2017. Join Ronan Lardner from 6pm on Saturday 10th as we lend a little musical encouragement and inspiration to all those participating in this years Streets of Galway Road Race.

2017 sees the 32nd edition of the famous Streets of Galway 8km road race. Since its inception in 1986 the event has grown into one of the most prestigious road races in the country, yet remains true to its original motto of Sport for All, as many locals and visitors take on the event year in year out. Galway City Harriers AC as race organisers aim to attract over 3,000 participants onto the streets of our city and suburbs.

This event is the jewel in the crown of road races in the West and is a fixture on the Irish running calendar. The race route starts at Fr Griffin Road in the city and takes in many of the sights of Galway city including the Spanish Arch, Eyre Square, the landmark Galway Cathedral and NUI Galway early on in the race. The course then routes out towards Salthill, past Pearse Stadium and then back in on the ‘Prom’ along Galway Bay for the last fast section into the finish at the historic Claddagh.

Join us afterwards for the traditional cup of tea and race analysis at the Claddagh Hall in South Park and this year we will have a big post-race bash as well! Galway is legendary around the world for its entertainment scene, so why not combine this with the ‘Streets’ for a great night or weekend in the City of the Tribes.

GCH are delighted to have the Galway Clinic as the Streets of Galway 8k race sponsor this year, as part of a three year agreement. The Galway Clinic, is a Galway institution and is a major health provider and employer for the city and county, The Clinic aims to improve the health and quality of life of the individuals and communities its serves, and to promote health and wellbeing across society and a partnership with Galway City Harriers, its running activities, and the Streets is a perfect match.

For race information see www.galwaycityharriers.com and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/StreetsOfGalway

Event details and schedule

Race Day is Saturday 12th August 2017 at 7pm