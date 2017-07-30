Win with The G Hotel on Molly in the Morning

Molly and Ollie are suiting up for this week’s giveaway with The G Hotel and Spa who are the official sponsors of the best dressed events at the Galway Races on Ladies Day Thursday August 3rd. For a chance of winning some amazing prizes tune in to Molly in the Morning bright and early from 6.30am.

Events happening at The G Hotel during Galway Race Week:

BUBBLY TIPSTER BRUNCH – Wednesday 2nd August

Hosted by celebrity stars of the turf, guests will enjoy a chilled glass of prosecco on arrival, brunch with tea/coffee followed by coach transfer to the Galway Racecourse at Ballybrit. Enjoy entertaining interviews with guest jockeys/trainers and get the inside track with expert tips for the day by horse-racing correspondent George McDonagh.

JT MCNAMARA MEMORIAL EVENT – Wednesday 2nd August

Join us at the g Hotel & Spa to raise funds for Irish Injured Jockeys in memory of JT McNamara. Event will begin at 8pm immediately after the racing in Ballybrit, €10 entry – Live Band & DJ | Tasty Finger Food | Fantastic Prizes. All proceeds donated to the Irish Injured Jockey Fund

G BEST HAT & MOST STYLISH MAN – Thursday 3rd August/Ladies Day

Synonymous with style, Ladies Day at the g is the most glamorous night of the year. The Signature Lounges will be filled with the most sensational style competing for a stunning bespoke creation by master milliner and g Hotel design director, Philip Treacy. Following a fantastic line up in 2016, this year the g Hotel & Spa will also be rewarding the most Stylish Man with a designer Hugo Boss suit from Brown Thomas Galway. Judging from 8pm #gBestHat #gDapperGent

BANK HOLIDAY KICKSTARTER – Friday 4th August

Enjoy an evening at the Galway Races followed by fantastic cocktails and chart topping tunes. The fantastic Supernovas kick off at 9pm with ***TODAY FM DJ – KELLY ANNE BYRNE*** pumping out the disco divas til late. Avail of our coach service from the racecourse – just €5 one way redeemable against a drink at the g Hotel & Spa bar. Coach service running from the racecourse to the g Hotel & Spa after the last race on Wednesday, Thursday & Friday.

