15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

12 Great Songs...

12 Great Songs...

Galway city mosque to hold open day

By GBFM News
June 8, 2017

Time posted: 4:34 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s Maryam mosque will open its doors to the public this weekend in a bid to spread a better understanding of Islam.

The mosque at the Old Monivea Road in Ballybrit made international headlines this week after rocks were thrown through the windows during a prayer session.

The attack resulted in an outpouring of support from the Galway public, and from the leaders of the five major Christian Churches in Galway

The members of the mosque have organised an open day to welcome non-Muslims to gain a better understanding of their religion and cultures.

It takes place from 3-6pm on Saturday.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
OLYMPIC CHAMPION GREG LOUGANIS CONFIRMED FOR RED BULL CLIFF DIVING WORLD SERIES ON INIS MÓR
Connacht Drawn with Brive, Worcester and Oyonnax in European Challenge Cup
June 8, 2017
Draft review into Portiuncula Hospital maternity services completed
June 8, 2017
Step forward for city centre indoor skate park and rock climbing area
June 8, 2017
New endoscopy facility bolsters Boston Scientific’s market position

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 8, 2017
Connacht Drawn with Brive, Worcester and Oyonnax in European Challenge Cup
June 8, 2017
OLYMPIC CHAMPION GREG LOUGANIS CONFIRMED FOR RED BULL CLIFF DIVING WORLD SERIES ON INIS MÓR
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK