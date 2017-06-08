Galway city mosque to hold open day

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s Maryam mosque will open its doors to the public this weekend in a bid to spread a better understanding of Islam.

The mosque at the Old Monivea Road in Ballybrit made international headlines this week after rocks were thrown through the windows during a prayer session.

The attack resulted in an outpouring of support from the Galway public, and from the leaders of the five major Christian Churches in Galway

The members of the mosque have organised an open day to welcome non-Muslims to gain a better understanding of their religion and cultures.

It takes place from 3-6pm on Saturday.