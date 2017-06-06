Connemara region coming to terms with weekend of tragedy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Connemara region is coming to terms with a weekend of tragedy which claimed the lives of 4 people.

A woman from Moycullen died as a result of a dog attack, while a Clonbur man died in a car crash and an Inverin man’s body was found at the shore in Salthill.

64 year-old Teresa McDonagh was visiting a relatives home in Knockarasser near Moycullen last Sunday afternoon when she was attcked by two bull mastiff dogs.

Neighbours rushed to her aid but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, 20 year-old Seán Halloran from Ballynonagh lost his life in a car crash in Tourmakeady in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He was a passenger in the car of the single vehicle collision around 4am on Sunday.

A second passenger, a young woman, was transferred to hospital in Castlebar but later died.

She has been named locally as NUIG student, Orla O’ Malley from Cross, Co. Mayo.

Sean and Orla were both passengers in the car while the driver, aged in his 20s, was also hospitalised following the car leaving the road and hitting a wall

A third tragedy to hit the Connemara area is the death of an Inverin man in his early 50s.

The man’s body was discovered at Palmer’s Beach in Salthill by a passerby around 10a.m on Sunday and gardaí don’t believe the circumstances of his death are suspicious.

Galway West – South Mayo T.D Éamon Ó Cuív says it’s been a devastating weekend for the region.