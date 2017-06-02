Bank Holiday Monday – Live from Kilbeacanty GAA 7’s

Join Marc Roberts and John Mulligan on Bank Holiday Monday 12 to 6pm for a feast of GAA Hurling at Kilbeacanty GAA Club. Sean Walsh from GBFM’s Sports Department will be giving on the spot commentary and his expert view on this years 7’s Hurling Tournament.

We are broadcasting in association with Rationel Windows Briarhill Galway.

It promises to be a great day’s entertainment for all the family, so put on the sun screen and join us this Bank Holiday Monday 12 to 6pm

For details about Rationel Windows, click HERE

Schedule

Friday

GOLF AM AM Gort Golf Club

Joe Gillane Juvenile Finals from 6pm Kilbeacanty Pitch

Saturday

Golf AM AM continues

Club Night Out/Golf AM AM presentations with live music and Club Draws for April & May at

McCarthy’s from 9pm.

Sunday

First Kilbeacanty Camogie 7s in Kilbeacanty Pitch from 13:30pm (Q and Semi Finals)

Munster Hurling Clare Vs Limerick live on Big Screen followed by live music.

Monday

Kilbeacanty 7s Monday

Joe Gillane Juvenile Finals 1pm

7s Hurling starts at 3pm

Camogie Final 5:30pm

7s Final 6:15pm

Closing Celebration with Live Music by Paddy Jordan and Fishing for Likes in McCarthy’s straight after 7s final form 7pm