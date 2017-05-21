Win a dining experience at Fork, Nox Hotel on The Keith Finnegan Show

This week on the Keith Finnegan Show we have a treat for all food lovers. Join Keith Finnegan each morning from 9am this week if you’d like to win Dinner for 2 Lunch for 4, Breakfast for 3, Sunday Lunch for 5 and more compliments of FORK at Nox Hotel.

To mark the success of the restaurant at Nox Hotel they have now officially named their restaurant FORK, serving Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner Daily. Nox Hotel is located just off the Headford Road, with Free Car Parking and Free WIFI

FORK at Nox Hotel is also serving Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner Daily, with healthy options available, everyone is welcome to come on in. FORK have now introduced a totally new Lunchtime menu.

FORK at Nox Hotel has a simple philosophy towards dining – serve tasty, contemporary food in trendy surroundings. Their menu options cater for all tastes and dietary requirements. Meals are prepared using fresh, tasty ingredients and the team at FORK are happy to create dishes for specific dietary needs. Their Head Chef has also developed a children’s menu with an emphasis upon home-cooked, nutritious meals.

Reflecting the stylish experience offered by Nox, appetizing food is served in trendy surroundings.

In a rush? Pre order by simply contacting us at 091 73 55 55 with your order and it will be ready for you when you arrive

