NUI Galway students have been awarded the Global Citizen Award Pictured: (l-r) Lorraine Tansey, Volunteer Coordinator NUI Galway, student Cormac Pope, Anton Kieffer, EIL Programme Manager, NUI Galway student Aisling Miller and Trish Bourke Mature Students Officer at NUI Galway

NUIG students awarded Global Citizen award

By GBFM News
May 3, 2017

Time posted: 6:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three NUI Galway students have been awarded the Global Citizen Award through their volunteering with Nurture Africa and the Experiment Intercultural Learning (EIL) initiative, which was set up to assist and develop international engagement, sponsored by Irish Aid.

The Gold Global Citizen Award went to NUI Galway students Aisling Miller, from Leap, Co. Cork who travelled to Uganda with Nurture Africa and to Cormac Pope, from Barna, Co. Galway who travelled to Thailand with the EIL. Seán Devny, also travelled to Uganda with Nurture Africa and he received the Bronze Citizen Award.

Following their travels last year, the students completed action projects once back in Ireland to connect the learning of their intercultural experience and secured the Bronze and Gold awards at this year’s national ceremony.

The Global Citizen Award aims to mobilise returned international volunteers, to inspire members of the Irish public, and to foster active global citizens by increasing their understanding of global issues.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
