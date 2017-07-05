33 additional special needs assistants for Galway schools

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 33 new special needs assistants are to be provided in Galway schools.

The allocation brings the total number of SNAs operating in the city and the county to 771 for the 2017/2018 school year.

Over 40 secondary schools in Galway are to benefit from 169 SNAs – up five from last year.

477 SNAs will work at around 240 of Galway’s primary schools – an increase of 15 on last year.

Pupils at Galway’s special schools will receive support from 125 SNAs.

Minister of State and Galway West TD Sean Kyne says the increase will ensure pupils gets the support they need.