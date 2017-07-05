15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

33 additional special needs assistants for Galway schools

By GBFM News
July 5, 2017

Time posted: 4:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 33 new special needs assistants are to be provided in Galway schools.

The allocation brings the total number of SNAs operating in the city and the county to 771 for the 2017/2018 school year.

Over 40 secondary schools in Galway are to benefit from 169 SNAs – up five from last year.

477 SNAs will work at around 240 of Galway’s primary schools – an increase of 15 on last year.

Pupils at Galway’s special schools will receive support from 125 SNAs.

Minister of State and Galway West TD Sean Kyne says the increase will ensure pupils gets the support they need.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Water disruption in east of city
July 5, 2017
Water disruption in east of city
July 5, 2017
Public meeting in Oughterard to discuss wind park community fund
July 5, 2017
Tuam Primary Care Centre due to open in Autumn

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 5, 2017
Ireland Under 20 Women fly to Israel ahead of this weekend’s FIBA U20 Women’s European Championship Division B
July 5, 2017
Connacht Clan AGM This Saturday
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK