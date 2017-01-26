On Friday we broadcast live from Londis Deli & Subway 24 Hour Outlet in Newcastle Galway, just opposite the main entrance to University Hospital Galway. Drop in and say hello to Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards and Donal Mahon between 12 to 5pm.

The team at Londis and Subway are ready for some great music and giveaways and of course some great food throughout the afternoon. Londis Deli and Subway is open all day and all night -Yes- 24 hours! Close to you with Londis Deli and 24 hour Subway at Newcastle Galway. For more details click HERE