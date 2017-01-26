15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

Londis Subway 1
By Sinead Kennedy
January 26, 2017

Time posted: 12:26 pm

On Friday we  broadcast live from Londis Deli & Subway 24 Hour Outlet in Newcastle Galway,  just opposite the main entrance to University Hospital Galway.  Drop in and say hello to Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards and Donal Mahon between 12 to 5pm.

The team at Londis and Subway are ready for some great music and giveaways  and of course some great food throughout the afternoon.   Londis Deli and Subway is open all day and all night  -Yes- 24 hours!    Close to you with Londis Deli and 24 hour Subway at Newcastle Galway.  For more details click HERE

Londis Subway

