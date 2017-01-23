15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Tom Doyle motors

Saturday – Live from Tom Doyle Motors Loughrea

By Sinead Kennedy
January 23, 2017

Time posted: 10:11 am

On Saturday join us as we broadcast live from Tom Doyle Motors, Tuam Road, Loughrea.  Drop in and say hello to our Outside Broadcast Crew, Ronan Lardner and Marc Roberts from 9 to 3pm as we find out about the smart way to buy a new car.

Think of the smart way to buy a new car.

Think 0% PCP finance over 3 years then Think of a new Opel from Tom Doyle Motors Galway road, Loughrea.

Drive a brand new 2017 Corsa, Astra, Insignia or new Mokka X and avail of 0% PCP finance – pay for the car not the loan. But hurry because the offer ends on January 31st.

Call Tom Doyle Motors Galway Rad, Loughrea on 091- 841 922 for fantastic trade in prices and 0% finance for more details click HERE

Tom Doyle 1

print
Outside Broadcasts
Deathnotices Monday 23rd Jan, 2017

LATEST PODCASTS

GALWAY U 15
January 20, 2017
Galway U15’s Aim For National Cup Glory On Sunday
Joe Canning
January 20, 2017
Joe Canning – Recovery is going well
european-champions-cup-1200x675
January 20, 2017
Toulouse v Connacht – Over The Line Special
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?