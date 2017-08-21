3000 Galway students receive Round One CAO offers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The CAO has sent just under 3,000 first round offers out today to Galway students.

Nationwide, Round One offers are being sent to over 50,000 applicants from the Republic of Ireland, and 1,850 EU or International applicants

66% are first preference choices.

A study by The Irish league of Credit Unions has found that students are more optimistic about their economic outlook in ireland compared with a few years ago.

75% of students say they expect to find work in Ireland after graduating, up from just 39% in 2011.