3000 Galway motorists caught speeding since January

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 3000 Galway motorists have been caught speeding since the beginning of the year.

The latest speeding figures from Gardai across the county reveal a massive 66% increase in the number of speeding detections compared to last year.

Gardaí have also carried out almost 1,600 alcohol checkpoints since January – with 79 drivers found to be over the legal limit.

83 drivers have been caught driving without insurance.

2 people have lost their lives on county roads so far this year, while a further 11 have been seriously injured.