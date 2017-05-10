15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

3000 Galway motorists caught speeding since January

By GBFM News
May 10, 2017

Time posted: 12:36 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 3000 Galway motorists have been caught speeding since the beginning of the year.

The latest speeding figures from Gardai across the county reveal a massive 66% increase in the number of speeding detections compared to last year.

Gardaí have also carried out almost 1,600 alcohol checkpoints since January – with 79 drivers found to be over the legal limit.

83 drivers have been caught driving without insurance.

2 people have lost their lives on county roads so far this year, while a further 11 have been seriously injured.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
