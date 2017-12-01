15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over 300 thousand euro for Galway youth clubs

By GBFM News
December 1, 2017

Time posted: 9:03 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 90 youth organisations and clubs in Galway will receive a funding boost of more than 300 thousand euro towards the purchase of equipment.

Galway West- South Mayo T.D, Noel Grealish says the funds are coming from the Local Youth Club Equipment Scheme run by the GRETB.

A total of 88 groups, including Foróige clubs, scouting and girl guide units and local branches of Óige na Gaeltachta and Youth Work Ireland, will benefit.

The equipment which can be funded includes items such as guitars, bean bags, sports equipment and tents.

