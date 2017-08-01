More than 300 thousand euro for childcare places in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than 300 thousand euro has been sanctioned to help create childcare places in Galway.

It’s part of a 4 million euro Government grant to create 5 thousand extra childcare places across the country.

The funding will come in two strands and will be allocated to 12 childcare organisations to help establish NEW school-age childcare services and to 15 organisations in the city and county to help fund the expansion of school-age childcare services.

Minister of State and Galway East T.D, Ciaran Cannon, says it’s good news for parents in Galway.