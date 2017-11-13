15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

300 new homes sold in Galway city since 2015

By GBFM News
November 13, 2017

Time posted: 9:14 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Just over 300 new homes have been sold in Galway city since the beginning of 2015.

According to the Irish Independent only 450 houses and apartments are being sold around the country every month.

 

New figures from the CSO show that 15,000 new homes have changed hands between January 2015 and September of this year.

300 of these were in Galway city.

This is less than the 23,000 new homes which the Department of Housing shows as having been completed or connected to the ESB network in the same period.

House prices have also risen by an average of 13 percent in the same period as the supply of new homes fails to keep pace with demand.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
