15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Up to 30 new healthcare jobs in Galway

By GBFM News
September 11, 2017

Time posted: 10:13 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Up to thirty new jobs in the healthcare industry are coming to Galway.

Homecare provider Bluebird Care is adding between 20 and 30 new staff in its Galway offices over the next six months.

Bluebird Care’s Irish Division is adding 370 new positions Nationwide.

Recruitment is to get underway in the coming weeks.

Bluebird is also holding an open recruitment day at its Galway offices on Wednesday at Galway Technology Park.

Managing Director Brian Mac Goey says a variety of roles are on offer.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Swimming Instructor Wanted
An exciting evening awaits at the Semi-Finals of the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby
September 11, 2017
Justice Minister pleased that Carna native Donal O Cualain is acting Garda Commissioner
September 11, 2017
More time needed to complete extension of Headford housing estate
September 11, 2017
Majority of children attending Galway sexual assault unit aged from 3 to 12

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 11, 2017
Galway GAA Results
September 11, 2017
An exciting evening awaits at the Semi-Finals of the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK