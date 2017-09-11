Up to 30 new healthcare jobs in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Up to thirty new jobs in the healthcare industry are coming to Galway.

Homecare provider Bluebird Care is adding between 20 and 30 new staff in its Galway offices over the next six months.

Bluebird Care’s Irish Division is adding 370 new positions Nationwide.

Recruitment is to get underway in the coming weeks.

Bluebird is also holding an open recruitment day at its Galway offices on Wednesday at Galway Technology Park.

Managing Director Brian Mac Goey says a variety of roles are on offer.