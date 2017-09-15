30 city parking meters to be upgraded by Christmas

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Up to 30 of the city’s 75 parking meters are to be replaced by Christmas

City CEO Brendan McGrath has told councillors the plan is to have them all replaced by Spring next year and eventually there will be a park by text option

Concerns about the city’s parking meters were raised at this week’s council meeting with Cllr Frank Fahey stating that 17 are not working at the moment

He pointed out that parking charges are one of the three main sources of income for the city and is concerned about the loss of money

Director of Services Uinsinn Finn says the 20 per cent of machines that are down are not high earners and he added the 5 year contract with the new provider will improve the machines

City CEO Brendan McGrath stated there has been no investment in the city’s 75 meters for quite some time, and they have a life expectancy of 5 to 10 years

He says between 20 and 30 will be replaced by Christmas and there will be a further tender for the replacement of the remainder by the end of March