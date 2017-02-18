15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Feel Good Factor

The Feel Good Factor

news-farm-farming-hay-bale

3 million euro education plan launched for Mountbellew Agricultural College

By GBFM News
February 18, 2017

Time posted: 10:26 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new Strategic Development Plan for Mountbellew Agricultural College recommends a focus on Out-reach and Community development as well as SMARTAgriculture.

The plan, which it’s estimated will cost 3 million euro to implement, was launched at a graduation ceremony at the college last evening by European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan.

The development of the plan was supported financially by Teagasc and its aim is to maintain and grow student numbers.

EU Commissioner Hogan told the gathering that Mountbellew is a hallmark of agricultural excellence, and this plan demonstrates its relevance for the future social, economic and environmental development of farming and rural areas west of the Shannon.

The editor of the plan, Brendan Allen of Food 360, consulted with the Board, staff, current and former students and with a wide range of stakeholders.

Mr Allen also points out that in order to implement the plan consolidation of existing partnerships with Teagasc, GMIT, NUIG and the G.R.E.T.B. will be vitally important.

College principal Tom Burke stated that the rapid advances in industry mean education needs to adapt quickly to keep pace.

It’s estimated a total investment of €3m must be made in the college facilities, the farms and staff resources, including an operations manager and an academic manager, if the plan is to be a success.

Commissioner Hogan presented 230 Distance Education certificates, Green certificates, Certificates in Agriculture, and Advanced Certificates in Agriculture.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death notices, Saturday 18th of February, 2017
news-emergency-uhg
February 17, 2017
Hopes Health Minister will meet health forum deputation about overcrowding crisis when he visits UHG on Monday
gbfm-news-galway-county-council
February 17, 2017
Call for action on flooding between Craughwell and New Inn
news-price-house-property-auction
February 17, 2017
Concern over impact of rent hikes for Ballinasloe tenants

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
news@galwaybayfm.ie
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
connacht-rugby-media-release
February 17, 2017
Connacht team to face Newport Gwent Dragons
SIGERSON CUP CONNACHT GAA
February 16, 2017
Strong Galway Connection To 2017 Sigerson Cup Final Weekend
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK