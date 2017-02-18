3 million euro education plan launched for Mountbellew Agricultural College

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new Strategic Development Plan for Mountbellew Agricultural College recommends a focus on Out-reach and Community development as well as SMARTAgriculture.

The plan, which it’s estimated will cost 3 million euro to implement, was launched at a graduation ceremony at the college last evening by European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan.

The development of the plan was supported financially by Teagasc and its aim is to maintain and grow student numbers.

EU Commissioner Hogan told the gathering that Mountbellew is a hallmark of agricultural excellence, and this plan demonstrates its relevance for the future social, economic and environmental development of farming and rural areas west of the Shannon.

The editor of the plan, Brendan Allen of Food 360, consulted with the Board, staff, current and former students and with a wide range of stakeholders.

Mr Allen also points out that in order to implement the plan consolidation of existing partnerships with Teagasc, GMIT, NUIG and the G.R.E.T.B. will be vitally important.

College principal Tom Burke stated that the rapid advances in industry mean education needs to adapt quickly to keep pace.

It’s estimated a total investment of €3m must be made in the college facilities, the farms and staff resources, including an operations manager and an academic manager, if the plan is to be a success.

Commissioner Hogan presented 230 Distance Education certificates, Green certificates, Certificates in Agriculture, and Advanced Certificates in Agriculture.