3 million euro boost for Galway sports clubs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 3 million euro has been sanctioned for Galway clubs and organisations in this year’s Sports Capital Programme.

The funding will benefit over 100 sports clubs and community organisations across the city and county.

The individual allocations range from 800 euro to 94 thousand euro.

It includes specific allocations for Galway City and County Councils for outdoor gym equipment and all weather pitches.

Galway West TD and Junior Minister Sean Kyne says the works enabled through this investment will benefit organisations from a wide range of sports including GAA, soccer, golf, boxing, athletics, rowing, tennis, climbing and hockey.

Organisation Project Allocation Kilconieron GAA Club All Weather Pitch 94,000 St. Patrick’s Kiltormer Soccer Walking/Running track and sand pitch 26,000 St. Brendan’s GAA Dressing Rooms/dugouts for new pitches 73,500 Cregmore Claregalway FC Dev of pitch, training and changing area 41,645 Killererin Development Company Killererin Community All Weather Pitch 49,500 Killererin GAA Club Further development for Killererin GAA Club 45,000 Galway City Council Corrib Park Soccer Pitch 80,000 Williamstown Dev Company Walking route and fitness equipment 7,500 Corrib Celtic FC Re-sodding pitch and construction of running track 34,000 Creggs GAA Dressing Room Re-Development Project 29,000 Kilkerrin Community Development Centre Refurbishment of Kilkerrin Community Centre 63,500 Sylane Hurling Club Clubhouse Refurbishment and Extension 78,000 Tynagh and District Development Society Development of a community playing pitch 44,000 Beagh Hurling and GAA Club All Weather Playing Pitch 43,000 Brothers of Charity Services Kilcoman Sport Hall 42,000 Diamond Hill Housing Association Dressing Rooms, Showers, Toilets and Gym 62,000 Galway County Council Outdoor Gym – Dunlo Recreational Park and Gym 26,500 Tuam Rugby Football Club Club facilities to cater for male and female teams 63,000 Tuam Celtic FC Sports Centre Dressing Room Upgrade 63,500 Galway City Council Hockey Pitch Millar’s Lane 73,000 Galway City Council Westside Park Hurling/Handball Wall and Court 34,000 New Inn Community Council Upgrade of Community Centre incl Fire Alarm 14,500 Annaghdown GAA Club Enhance outdoor training facility 32,000 Ballinderreen GAA Club Gym with dedicated male and female changing rooms 9,000 Craughwell Athletic Club Athletics Training Hall 72,000 Dunmore Community Sports Group Enhancement of the Fairgreen Sports Facility 68,000 Galway City Sailing Club Sailing dinghies and safety boat 17,500 Kinvara GAA Improvement Works 2017 26,000 St. Brendan’s Hurling Club Loughrea Lighting to main pitch 53,500 Buliaun Sportsfield Co-op Society Multi-use community sport facility re-development 70,500 Loughrea Athletic Club Grass running track and community playing pitch 50,500 Newcastle Civic and Social Amenity Centre Community Sports Development 66,500 Tobar Pheadair Boxing Club Sports Equipment 9,500 Corrib Rugby Football Club Floodlighting and pitch drainage project 53,000 Kilannin Pitch Committee Kilannin Community Pitches 45,000 Kinvara Community Council Sports Equipment 4,510 Maree Community Development Company Pitch Drainage System 18,000 Mullagh GAA Club Club Development 19,000 Portumna Town FC Main Pitch Drainage 32,500 Ahascragh Fohenagh GAA Enhancement of Community Facilities 61,500 Athenry Association Football Club Floodlighting and Water heating 40,000 Caltra GAA Club Installation of new training pitch and goalposts 50,000 Carnmore GAA Hurling Club Astro Pitch, wall ball and walkway 64,500 Leitrim Sports and Recreational Development Group Develop run track surface and long jump and pit 19,000 Portumna Rugby Football Club Greenfield Pitch Development 65,000 Galway County Council Outdoor Gym – Palace Grounds Tuam 8,500 12th Galway (Claregalway) Scouts Camping equipment 1,500 Creggs RFC Construction of a sand based playing pitch 33,000 Cumann Slát Iascaigh Chasla & An Cheathru Rua Ceannacht bád, ineall agus tréiléar báid 3,500 Galway Lawn Tennis/Sports Club Resurface Tennis Courts and Insulate Sports Hall 62,000 Galway Sports Partnership Galway Sportshall Athletics Projects 3,500 Galway Sub Aqua Club Replacement Rigid Inflatable Boat 15,500 Ballymoe FC Floodlighting of soccer pitch 29,500 CFCD Ltd Grounds equipment, walkways and defibrillator 9,500 Ardrahan GAA Security fencing, mower, goalposts 15,500 Chroí Mhuire, An Spidéal Páirc Traenála 9,000 Galway City Council Bohermore (Hibernians AFC) All Weather Pitch 28,500 Galway City Council All Weather Courts – Glen Oaks/Darra 34,000 Galway Climbing Co-operative Tarp for matting 800 Galway County Council Outdoor Gym – Portumna 9,000 Oughterard GAA Club Sports Capital Grant Application 59,500 Colemanstown United FC New dressing rooms, mower and walkway lighting 6,500 Cumann Rámhaíochta na Gailege Rowing boats, oars and safety equipment 9,000 Galway Bay Sailing Club Rib-Purchase 14,000 Galway Rowing Club Upgrade of Club facilities 31,500 Meelick Eyrecourt Kayak Club Equipment 3,000 Naomh Feichin GAA Club Clifden Install Artificial Pitch and drainage works 47,500 Predator Triathlon Club Clubhouse Refurbishment and water safety 9,000 Tribesmen Rowing Club Rowing boats and equipment 24,000 Williamstown GAA Club Upgrade of Facilities 27,000 Corofin United AFC Facilities and Equipment UpgradeD 8,500 Dunmore MacHales GAA Club Gym equipment and defibrillator 7,000 Glinsk GAA Club Playing field works and training equipment 5,500 Loughrea RFC Groundwork and pitch development 39,500 Shiven Rovers AFC Access for all 48,000 Athenry Golf Club Golf Course Machinery 23,000 Ballinasloe Town AFC Mower, astro-turf fencing, floodlight system 48,000 Cortoon Shamrocks GAA Club Floodlighting and grass mower 5,500 Cumann Lucht Capaillíní Chonamara Fencing and Derby jumps 1,500 Sean McDiarmada GAA Club Craughwell Artificial playing surfaces 31,000 Bearna na Forbacha Aontaithe Phase 2 grass pitch 49,500 Killimor Recreation and Fitness Gym with dressing rooms and toilets 36,000 Oughterard AFC Security fencing 9,500 Portumna Lawn Tennis Club Refurbish Clubhouse/Entrance/Floodlights 1,500 13th Galway Scouts Adventure Sports Equipment and Accessible Shower 1,500 1st Galway St. Joseph’s Scout Group Equipment for More Participation 5,000 Atlantic Masters Swimming Club Open Water Swimming Safety 3,500 Caltra and District Athletics Club Sports Equipment 6,000 Corrib Boxing Club Gym Equipment 7,000 Corrib Riding Club Showjumps, Dressage Arena and Storage Unit 5,000 Corrib Rowing and Yachting Club Expansion of rowing facilities 7,500 Galway Camogie Board Pitch Development Kilrickle 48,500 Glenamaddy GAA Club Generator/Heating System/Scoreboard 9,000 Gort Rugby Football Club Mobile Floodlights 8,000 Maree Basketball Club Equipment and Wheelchair Access 2,500 Monivea Boxing Club Club Refurbishment 14,000 Stapletons Tug of War Sports Equipment 3,000 Swimworld Ltd Galway Sports Centre 46,500 Ballinasloe GAA Club Walking Track and upgrade works 43,000 Glen Celtic AFC Club Improvements 1,500 Ballinasloe Golf Club Improved Facilities 31,500 Dunmore Demesne Golf Club Equipment Grant 27,500 Galway Archers Club Upgrade of equipment 2,000 Galway Hibernians Mower in Crestwood 1,500 Gort Golf Club New grounds equipment 17,000 Leitrim Community Field Facilities and Equipment Upgrade 4,500 Moylough Parish Sportsfield Grass mower 1,000 Milltown GAA Club Sports Capital Grant Application 37,500 Gurthreeva Golf Course Sports Capital Grant Application 35,500 Gort Community Council New Gym Equipment 7,000 Moyne Villa FC Sports Ground Equipment 5,500 Portumna Golf Club New Machinery for Course 27,000 Tuam Stars GAA Club Pitch maintenance 5,000 Mountbellew Moylough GAA Improve Safety and upgrade of training area 6,500 Total 3,262,955