3 million euro boost for Galway sports clubs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 3 million euro has been sanctioned for Galway clubs and organisations in this year’s Sports Capital Programme.
The funding will benefit over 100 sports clubs and community organisations across the city and county.
The individual allocations range from 800 euro to 94 thousand euro.
It includes specific allocations for Galway City and County Councils for outdoor gym equipment and all weather pitches.
Galway West TD and Junior Minister Sean Kyne says the works enabled through this investment will benefit organisations from a wide range of sports including GAA, soccer, golf, boxing, athletics, rowing, tennis, climbing and hockey.
|Organisation
|Project
|
Allocation
|Kilconieron GAA Club
|All Weather Pitch
|
94,000
|St. Patrick’s Kiltormer Soccer
|Walking/Running track and sand pitch
|
26,000
|St. Brendan’s GAA
|Dressing Rooms/dugouts for new pitches
|
73,500
|Cregmore Claregalway FC
|Dev of pitch, training and changing area
|
41,645
|Killererin Development Company
|Killererin Community All Weather Pitch
|
49,500
|Killererin GAA Club
|Further development for Killererin GAA Club
|
45,000
|Galway City Council
|Corrib Park Soccer Pitch
|
80,000
|Williamstown Dev Company
|Walking route and fitness equipment
|
7,500
|Corrib Celtic FC
|Re-sodding pitch and construction of running track
|
34,000
|Creggs GAA
|Dressing Room Re-Development Project
|
29,000
|Kilkerrin Community Development Centre
|Refurbishment of Kilkerrin Community Centre
|
63,500
|Sylane Hurling Club
|Clubhouse Refurbishment and Extension
|
78,000
|Tynagh and District Development Society
|Development of a community playing pitch
|
44,000
|Beagh Hurling and GAA Club
|All Weather Playing Pitch
|
43,000
|Brothers of Charity Services
|Kilcoman Sport Hall
|
42,000
|Diamond Hill Housing Association
|Dressing Rooms, Showers, Toilets and Gym
|
62,000
|Galway County Council
|Outdoor Gym – Dunlo Recreational Park and Gym
|
26,500
|Tuam Rugby Football Club
|Club facilities to cater for male and female teams
|
63,000
|Tuam Celtic FC
|Sports Centre Dressing Room Upgrade
|
63,500
|Galway City Council
|Hockey Pitch Millar’s Lane
|
73,000
|Galway City Council
|Westside Park Hurling/Handball Wall and Court
|
34,000
|New Inn Community Council
|Upgrade of Community Centre incl Fire Alarm
|
14,500
|Annaghdown GAA Club
|Enhance outdoor training facility
|
32,000
|Ballinderreen GAA Club
|Gym with dedicated male and female changing rooms
|
9,000
|Craughwell Athletic Club
|Athletics Training Hall
|
72,000
|Dunmore Community Sports Group
|Enhancement of the Fairgreen Sports Facility
|
68,000
|Galway City Sailing Club
|Sailing dinghies and safety boat
|
17,500
|Kinvara GAA
|Improvement Works 2017
|
26,000
|St. Brendan’s Hurling Club Loughrea
|Lighting to main pitch
|
53,500
|Buliaun Sportsfield Co-op Society
|Multi-use community sport facility re-development
|
70,500
|Loughrea Athletic Club
|Grass running track and community playing pitch
|
50,500
|Newcastle Civic and Social Amenity Centre
|Community Sports Development
|
66,500
|Tobar Pheadair Boxing Club
|Sports Equipment
|
9,500
|Corrib Rugby Football Club
|Floodlighting and pitch drainage project
|
53,000
|Kilannin Pitch Committee
|Kilannin Community Pitches
|
45,000
|Kinvara Community Council
|Sports Equipment
|
4,510
|Maree Community Development Company
|Pitch Drainage System
|
18,000
|Mullagh GAA Club
|Club Development
|
19,000
|Portumna Town FC
|Main Pitch Drainage
|
32,500
|Ahascragh Fohenagh GAA
|Enhancement of Community Facilities
|
61,500
|Athenry Association Football Club
|Floodlighting and Water heating
|
40,000
|Caltra GAA Club
|Installation of new training pitch and goalposts
|
50,000
|Carnmore GAA Hurling Club
|Astro Pitch, wall ball and walkway
|
64,500
|Leitrim Sports and Recreational Development Group
|Develop run track surface and long jump and pit
|
19,000
|Portumna Rugby Football Club
|Greenfield Pitch Development
|
65,000
|Galway County Council
|Outdoor Gym – Palace Grounds Tuam
|
8,500
|12th Galway (Claregalway) Scouts
|Camping equipment
|
1,500
|Creggs RFC
|Construction of a sand based playing pitch
|
33,000
|Cumann Slát Iascaigh Chasla & An Cheathru Rua
|Ceannacht bád, ineall agus tréiléar báid
|
3,500
|Galway Lawn Tennis/Sports Club
|Resurface Tennis Courts and Insulate Sports Hall
|
62,000
|Galway Sports Partnership
|Galway Sportshall Athletics Projects
|
3,500
|Galway Sub Aqua Club
|Replacement Rigid Inflatable Boat
|
15,500
|Ballymoe FC
|Floodlighting of soccer pitch
|
29,500
|CFCD Ltd
|Grounds equipment, walkways and defibrillator
|
9,500
|Ardrahan GAA
|Security fencing, mower, goalposts
|
15,500
|Chroí Mhuire, An Spidéal
|Páirc Traenála
|
9,000
|Galway City Council
|Bohermore (Hibernians AFC) All Weather Pitch
|
28,500
|Galway City Council
|All Weather Courts – Glen Oaks/Darra
|
34,000
|Galway Climbing Co-operative
|Tarp for matting
|
800
|Galway County Council
|Outdoor Gym – Portumna
|
9,000
|Oughterard GAA Club
|Sports Capital Grant Application
|
59,500
|Colemanstown United FC
|New dressing rooms, mower and walkway lighting
|
6,500
|Cumann Rámhaíochta na Gailege
|Rowing boats, oars and safety equipment
|
9,000
|Galway Bay Sailing Club
|Rib-Purchase
|
14,000
|Galway Rowing Club
|Upgrade of Club facilities
|
31,500
|Meelick Eyrecourt Kayak Club
|Equipment
|
3,000
|Naomh Feichin GAA Club Clifden
|Install Artificial Pitch and drainage works
|
47,500
|Predator Triathlon Club
|Clubhouse Refurbishment and water safety
|
9,000
|Tribesmen Rowing Club
|Rowing boats and equipment
|
24,000
|Williamstown GAA Club
|Upgrade of Facilities
|
27,000
|Corofin United AFC
|Facilities and Equipment UpgradeD
|
8,500
|Dunmore MacHales GAA Club
|Gym equipment and defibrillator
|
7,000
|Glinsk GAA Club
|Playing field works and training equipment
|
5,500
|Loughrea RFC
|Groundwork and pitch development
|
39,500
|Shiven Rovers AFC
|Access for all
|
48,000
|Athenry Golf Club
|Golf Course Machinery
|
23,000
|Ballinasloe Town AFC
|Mower, astro-turf fencing, floodlight system
|
48,000
|Cortoon Shamrocks GAA Club
|Floodlighting and grass mower
|
5,500
|Cumann Lucht Capaillíní Chonamara
|Fencing and Derby jumps
|
1,500
|Sean McDiarmada GAA Club Craughwell
|Artificial playing surfaces
|
31,000
|Bearna na Forbacha Aontaithe
|Phase 2 grass pitch
|
49,500
|Killimor Recreation and Fitness
|Gym with dressing rooms and toilets
|
36,000
|Oughterard AFC
|Security fencing
|
9,500
|Portumna Lawn Tennis Club
|Refurbish Clubhouse/Entrance/Floodlights
|
1,500
|13th Galway Scouts
|Adventure Sports Equipment and Accessible Shower
|
1,500
|1st Galway St. Joseph’s Scout Group
|Equipment for More Participation
|
5,000
|Atlantic Masters Swimming Club
|Open Water Swimming Safety
|
3,500
|Caltra and District Athletics Club
|Sports Equipment
|
6,000
|Corrib Boxing Club
|Gym Equipment
|
7,000
|Corrib Riding Club
|Showjumps, Dressage Arena and Storage Unit
|
5,000
|Corrib Rowing and Yachting Club
|Expansion of rowing facilities
|
7,500
|Galway Camogie Board
|Pitch Development Kilrickle
|
48,500
|Glenamaddy GAA Club
|Generator/Heating System/Scoreboard
|
9,000
|Gort Rugby Football Club
|Mobile Floodlights
|
8,000
|Maree Basketball Club
|Equipment and Wheelchair Access
|
2,500
|Monivea Boxing Club
|Club Refurbishment
|
14,000
|Stapletons Tug of War
|Sports Equipment
|
3,000
|Swimworld Ltd
|Galway Sports Centre
|
46,500
|Ballinasloe GAA Club
|Walking Track and upgrade works
|
43,000
|Glen Celtic AFC
|Club Improvements
|
1,500
|Ballinasloe Golf Club
|Improved Facilities
|
31,500
|Dunmore Demesne Golf Club
|Equipment Grant
|
27,500
|Galway Archers Club
|Upgrade of equipment
|
2,000
|Galway Hibernians
|Mower in Crestwood
|
1,500
|Gort Golf Club
|New grounds equipment
|
17,000
|Leitrim Community Field
|Facilities and Equipment Upgrade
|
4,500
|Moylough Parish Sportsfield
|Grass mower
|
1,000
|Milltown GAA Club
|Sports Capital Grant Application
|
37,500
|Gurthreeva Golf Course
|Sports Capital Grant Application
|
35,500
|Gort Community Council
|New Gym Equipment
|
7,000
|Moyne Villa FC
|Sports Ground Equipment
|
5,500
|Portumna Golf Club
|New Machinery for Course
|
27,000
|Tuam Stars GAA Club
|Pitch maintenance
|
5,000
|Mountbellew Moylough GAA
|Improve Safety and upgrade of training area
|
6,500
|Total
|
3,262,955