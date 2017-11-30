15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

3 million euro boost for Galway sports clubs

By GBFM News
November 30, 2017

Time posted: 8:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 3 million euro has been sanctioned for Galway clubs and organisations in this year’s Sports Capital Programme.

The funding will benefit over 100 sports clubs and community organisations across the city and county.

The individual allocations range from 800 euro to 94 thousand euro.

It includes specific allocations for Galway City and County Councils for outdoor gym equipment and all weather pitches.

Galway West TD and Junior Minister Sean Kyne says the works enabled through this investment will benefit organisations from a wide range of sports including GAA, soccer, golf, boxing, athletics, rowing, tennis, climbing and hockey.

 

Organisation Project
Allocation
Kilconieron GAA Club All Weather Pitch
94,000
St. Patrick’s Kiltormer Soccer Walking/Running track and sand pitch
26,000
St. Brendan’s GAA Dressing Rooms/dugouts for new pitches
73,500
Cregmore Claregalway FC Dev of pitch, training and changing area
41,645
Killererin Development Company Killererin Community All Weather Pitch
49,500
Killererin GAA Club Further development for Killererin GAA Club
45,000
Galway City Council Corrib Park Soccer Pitch
80,000
Williamstown Dev Company Walking route and fitness equipment
7,500
Corrib Celtic FC Re-sodding pitch and construction of running track
34,000
Creggs GAA Dressing Room Re-Development Project
29,000
Kilkerrin Community Development Centre Refurbishment of Kilkerrin Community Centre
63,500
Sylane Hurling Club Clubhouse Refurbishment and Extension
78,000
Tynagh and District Development Society Development of a community playing pitch
44,000
Beagh Hurling and GAA Club All Weather Playing Pitch
43,000
Brothers of Charity Services Kilcoman Sport Hall
42,000
Diamond Hill Housing Association Dressing Rooms, Showers, Toilets and Gym
62,000
Galway County Council Outdoor Gym – Dunlo Recreational Park and Gym
26,500
Tuam Rugby Football Club Club facilities to cater for male and female teams
63,000
Tuam Celtic FC Sports Centre Dressing Room Upgrade
63,500
Galway City Council Hockey Pitch Millar’s Lane
73,000
Galway City Council Westside Park Hurling/Handball Wall and Court
34,000
New Inn Community Council Upgrade of Community Centre incl Fire Alarm
14,500
Annaghdown GAA Club Enhance outdoor training facility
32,000
Ballinderreen GAA Club Gym with dedicated male and female changing rooms
9,000
Craughwell Athletic Club Athletics Training Hall
72,000
Dunmore Community Sports Group Enhancement of the Fairgreen Sports Facility
68,000
Galway City Sailing Club Sailing dinghies and safety boat
17,500
Kinvara GAA Improvement Works 2017
26,000
St. Brendan’s Hurling Club Loughrea Lighting to main pitch
53,500
Buliaun Sportsfield Co-op Society Multi-use community sport facility re-development
70,500
Loughrea Athletic Club Grass running track and community playing pitch
50,500
Newcastle Civic and Social Amenity Centre Community Sports Development
66,500
Tobar Pheadair Boxing Club Sports Equipment
9,500
Corrib Rugby Football Club Floodlighting and pitch drainage project
53,000
Kilannin Pitch Committee Kilannin Community Pitches
45,000
Kinvara Community Council Sports Equipment
4,510
Maree Community Development Company Pitch Drainage System
18,000
Mullagh GAA Club Club Development
19,000
Portumna Town FC Main Pitch Drainage
32,500
Ahascragh Fohenagh GAA Enhancement of Community Facilities
61,500
Athenry Association Football Club Floodlighting and Water heating
40,000
Caltra GAA Club Installation of new training pitch and goalposts
50,000
Carnmore GAA Hurling Club Astro Pitch, wall ball and walkway
64,500
Leitrim Sports and Recreational Development Group Develop run track surface and long jump and pit
19,000
Portumna Rugby Football Club Greenfield Pitch Development
65,000
Galway County Council Outdoor Gym – Palace Grounds Tuam
8,500
12th Galway (Claregalway) Scouts Camping equipment
1,500
Creggs RFC Construction of a sand based playing pitch
33,000
Cumann Slát Iascaigh Chasla & An Cheathru Rua Ceannacht bád, ineall agus tréiléar báid
3,500
Galway Lawn Tennis/Sports Club Resurface Tennis Courts and Insulate Sports Hall
62,000
Galway Sports Partnership Galway Sportshall Athletics Projects
3,500
Galway Sub Aqua Club Replacement Rigid Inflatable Boat
15,500
Ballymoe FC Floodlighting of soccer pitch
29,500
CFCD Ltd Grounds equipment, walkways and defibrillator
9,500
Ardrahan GAA Security fencing, mower, goalposts
15,500
Chroí Mhuire, An Spidéal Páirc Traenála
9,000
Galway City Council Bohermore (Hibernians AFC) All Weather Pitch
28,500
Galway City Council All Weather Courts – Glen Oaks/Darra
34,000
Galway Climbing Co-operative Tarp for matting
800
Galway County Council Outdoor Gym – Portumna
9,000
Oughterard GAA Club Sports Capital Grant Application
59,500
Colemanstown United FC New dressing rooms, mower and walkway lighting
6,500
Cumann Rámhaíochta na Gailege Rowing boats, oars and safety equipment
9,000
Galway Bay Sailing Club Rib-Purchase
14,000
Galway Rowing Club Upgrade of Club facilities
31,500
Meelick Eyrecourt Kayak Club Equipment
3,000
Naomh Feichin GAA Club Clifden Install Artificial Pitch and drainage works
47,500
Predator Triathlon Club Clubhouse Refurbishment and water safety
9,000
Tribesmen Rowing Club Rowing boats and equipment
24,000
Williamstown GAA Club Upgrade of Facilities
27,000
Corofin United AFC Facilities and Equipment UpgradeD
8,500
Dunmore MacHales GAA Club Gym equipment and defibrillator
7,000
Glinsk GAA Club Playing field works and training equipment
5,500
Loughrea RFC Groundwork and pitch development
39,500
Shiven Rovers AFC Access for all
48,000
Athenry Golf Club Golf Course Machinery
23,000
Ballinasloe Town AFC Mower, astro-turf fencing, floodlight system
48,000
Cortoon Shamrocks GAA Club Floodlighting and grass mower
5,500
Cumann Lucht Capaillíní Chonamara Fencing and Derby jumps
1,500
Sean McDiarmada GAA Club Craughwell Artificial playing surfaces
31,000
Bearna na Forbacha Aontaithe Phase 2 grass pitch
49,500
Killimor Recreation and Fitness Gym with dressing rooms and toilets
36,000
Oughterard AFC Security fencing
9,500
Portumna Lawn Tennis Club Refurbish Clubhouse/Entrance/Floodlights
1,500
13th Galway Scouts Adventure Sports Equipment and Accessible Shower
1,500
1st Galway St. Joseph’s Scout Group Equipment for More Participation
5,000
Atlantic Masters Swimming Club Open Water Swimming Safety
3,500
Caltra and District Athletics Club Sports Equipment
6,000
Corrib Boxing Club Gym Equipment
7,000
Corrib Riding Club Showjumps, Dressage Arena and Storage Unit
5,000
Corrib Rowing and Yachting Club Expansion of rowing facilities
7,500
Galway Camogie Board Pitch Development Kilrickle
48,500
Glenamaddy GAA Club Generator/Heating System/Scoreboard
9,000
Gort Rugby Football Club Mobile Floodlights
8,000
Maree Basketball Club Equipment and Wheelchair Access
2,500
Monivea Boxing Club Club Refurbishment
14,000
Stapletons Tug of War Sports Equipment
3,000
Swimworld Ltd Galway Sports Centre
46,500
Ballinasloe GAA Club Walking Track and upgrade works
43,000
Glen Celtic AFC Club Improvements
1,500
Ballinasloe Golf Club Improved Facilities
31,500
Dunmore Demesne Golf Club Equipment Grant
27,500
Galway Archers Club Upgrade of equipment
2,000
Galway Hibernians Mower in Crestwood
1,500
Gort Golf Club New grounds equipment
17,000
Leitrim Community Field Facilities and Equipment Upgrade
4,500
Moylough Parish Sportsfield Grass mower
1,000
Milltown GAA Club Sports Capital Grant Application
37,500
Gurthreeva Golf Course Sports Capital Grant Application
35,500
Gort Community Council New Gym Equipment
7,000
Moyne Villa FC Sports Ground Equipment
5,500
Portumna Golf Club New Machinery for Course
27,000
Tuam Stars GAA Club Pitch maintenance
5,000
Mountbellew Moylough GAA Improve Safety and upgrade of training area
6,500
Total
3,262,955
print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Receptionist/Front Office Representative required for Motor Trade Company
November 29, 2017
Gardai investigating suspicious approach to a child in Loughrea town
November 29, 2017
Inland Fisheries introducing stock management plan at Owenriff River
November 29, 2017
Galway Muslims refused retention for place of worship in Rahoon

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 29, 2017
Claregalway Football Club Hosts Unique Charity Fundraiser
November 29, 2017
Galway GAA Fixtures
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK