3 Galway schools to trial new digital learning framework

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three county schools will participate in the trial of the new Digital Learning Framework.

Castlegar NS, Scoil Iosaif Naofa Oranmore and Gort Community School will test the framework which is designed to help schools manage the transformation of teaching and learning with new technology.

The trial results will help the Department of Education understand how best to embed and implement digital technologies into teaching.

The Framework will also help schools and teachers to up skill in their own knowledge in order to effectively apply digital technologies to the learning process.

Over 300 schools applied to trial the new programme with only 50 chosen to test the system.