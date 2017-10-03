3 Galway players on U21 Hurling Team of the Year

Three Galway hurlers have been named in the U21 Team of the Year announced last night. Sean Loftus, Conor Whelan and Thomas Monaghan are selected on a team dominated by champions Limerick, who have 8, with beaten finalists Kilkenny getting 3 and Cork’s Declan Dalton completing the fifteen. Limerick forward Aaron Gillane was crowned the U21 hurler of the year.

2017 Bord Gáis Energy Team of the Year

1. Darren Brennan (Kilkenny – St Lachtain’s)

2. Sean Finn (Limerick – Bruff)

3. Conor Delaney (Kilkenny – Erins Own)

4. Sean Loftus (Galway – Turloughmore)

5. Ronan Lynch (Limerick – Na Piarsaigh)

6. Kyle Hayes (Limerick – Kildimo Pallaskenry)

7. Jason Cleere (Kilkenny – Bennettsbridge)

8. Colin Ryan (Limerick – Pallasgreen)

9. Robbie Hanley (Limerick – Kilmallock)

10. Aaron Gillane (Limerick – Patrickswell)

11. Declan Dalton (Cork – Fr O’Neill’s)

12. Cian Lynch (Limerick – Patrickswell)

13. Conor Whelan (Galway – Kinvara)

14. Peter Casey (Limerick – Na Piarsaigh)

15. Thomas Monaghan (Galway – Craughwell)