15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Number One Show

The Number One Show

steeltech2

Steeltech Sheds to invest 5 million euro in Tuam base

By GBFM News
January 16, 2017

Time posted: 2:15 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway manufacturing company Steeltech Sheds Limited is to invest five million euro in its Tuam headquarters over the next three years.

This will see the creation of 43 new jobs in the next 12 months.

The expansion is due to major growth largely focused on new export links to the UK market.

The firm now has four sales depots across Great Britain.

Steeltech is located at the old Coca Cola site at Galway Road in Tuam and manufactures garden sheds, steel sheds and garages.

OPW Minister and Galway East TD Sean Canney says Tuam has a great history of attracting business to the town with other firms establishing bases such as JFC, Valeo and Transition Optical.

He says it’s perfectly positioned to attract further investment due to the development of the new motorway.

Jobs Minister and Milltown native Mary Mitchell O Connor is at the company’s head office in the town this lunchtime for the announcement.

She agrees Tuam has a lot to offer.

Steeltech Sheds CEO Sean Brett says the additional 43 jobs will bring the workforce to 170 by year end.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
The Keith Finnegan Show – Monday January 16th 2017
galway-tuam-btm1
January 16, 2017
Minister to announce over 40 new jobs for Tuam
fishing-1572408_960_720
January 16, 2017
Screebe river to become catch and release area in 2017
cropped-minister-mitchell-oconnor-at-desk
January 16, 2017
Minister to announce new jobs for Tuam

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
Rugby
January 16, 2017
Connacht One Step From European Quarter Final
GALWAY FBD
January 15, 2017
FBD League MATCH TRACKER
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK