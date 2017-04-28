Death Notices 28th April, 2017

Patrick Callanan

Los Angeles, USA and formerly of Boherduff, Loughrea. Mass for Patrick Callanan in Clostoken Church tomorrow Saturday at 12. Burial of ashes afterwards in Clostoken Cemetery.

Patricia O’Shaughnessy nee Kearney

Castleview House, Mirah, Turloughmore. Reposing at Lackagh Mortuary Chapel this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7:30 to Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh. Mass for Patricia O’Shaughnessy tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Cemetery.

Joe Monahan

Gortnakella, Gort. In his 94th year. Reposing a Monahan’s Funeral Home, Gort this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Michael’s Church, Tubber. Mass for Joe Monahan tomorrow Saturday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Kilmacduagh Cemetery.

Joe Connolly

Cloonena, Kilconnell, Ballinasloe. Reposing at his home this evening from 5 until 8. Removal tomorrow Saturday to Sacred Heart Church, Kilconnell for mass for Joe Connolly at 12. Funeral afterwards to Abbey Cemetery.

Ray Sheehan

Clybaun Road, Knocknacarra and formerly of Threadneedle Road, Salthill. Reposing at St. Anthony’s Room within Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to the Church. Mass for Ray Sheehan tomorrow Saturday at 10:30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to COPD Support, Ireland.