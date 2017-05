Galway Bay fm newsroom – 28 Galway schools are set to benefit from the summer works scheme.

The Department of Education scheme will see works advance at 22 primary schools and six secondary schools.

The works will be focused on improvements in school infrastructure.

These include mechanical works, the upgrading of toilet facilities and replacement of roofing.

Gaeltacht Minister of State and Galway West TD Sean Kyne says the works will be carried out during school holidays to minimise disruption.