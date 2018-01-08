26 million euro for Galway national road network

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 26 million euro has been allocated for works on Galway’s national road network this year.

The funding is part of a national fund of 136 million euro from Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

Galway County Council will receive 25 million euro this year for works on national primary and national secondary routes, while the city council will receive a further 1.1 million euro.

The biggest tranche of funding will go towards works on the N59 – with almost 5 million euro ringfenced for the main Galway to Clifden route.

The allocation also includes 4.5 million euro for the N84 Headford Road, and 2 million euro towards the proposed city bypass.

Other major projects to receive funding include the N17 – which will get 1.4 million euro for works in Tuam town, and on the Claregalway traffic calming scheme.

In the city, half a million euro will go towards improvement works at Bothar na dTreabh.

462 thousand euro has been ringfenced for pavement works on the N65 at Kilmeen Cross.

Almost 200 thousand euro of the city’s funding will be used for maintenance – including lighting, winter maintenance and ordinary surface maintenance.