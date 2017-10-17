2,500 students graduating from NUI Galway this week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 2,500 students are graduating from NUI Galway during this week’s Autumn Conferring Ceremonies

Degrees, Higher Diplomas and Masters will be awarded to students from the College of Engineering and Informatics; College of Business, Public Policy and Law; College of Science; and the College of Arts, Social Sciences and Celtic Studies.

The University will also confer an Honorary Doctor of Literature on Professor Jim Murphy, Director Emeritus of the Irish Studies Program at Villanova University.

In 2008, Irish America Magazine named Professor Murphy one of the Top 100 Irish Americans.

Villanova’s program is now the oldest and largest undergraduate Irish Studies program in the United States.