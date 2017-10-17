15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI Galway

FYI Galway

2,500 students graduating from NUI Galway this week

By GBFM News
October 17, 2017

Time posted: 5:25 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 2,500 students are graduating from NUI Galway during this week’s Autumn Conferring Ceremonies

Degrees, Higher Diplomas and Masters will be awarded to students from the College of Engineering and Informatics; College of Business, Public Policy and Law; College of Science; and the College of Arts, Social Sciences and Celtic Studies.

The University will also confer an Honorary Doctor of Literature on Professor Jim Murphy, Director Emeritus of the Irish Studies Program at Villanova University.

In 2008, Irish America Magazine named Professor Murphy one of the Top 100 Irish Americans.

Villanova’s program is now the oldest and largest undergraduate Irish Studies program in the United States.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
AIG Insurance launch the second edition of the AIG Fenway Hurling Classic and Irish Festival
October 17, 2017
Athenry Apple data centre faces further legal delay as appeal sought
October 17, 2017
ESB restores power to more than 2 thousand Galway premises
October 17, 2017
Salthill prom reopens after Storm Ophelia

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 17, 2017
AIG Insurance launch the second edition of the AIG Fenway Hurling Classic and Irish Festival
October 17, 2017
Galway GAA Football Fixtures
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK