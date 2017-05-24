25 new jobs announced for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish technology firm OpenJaw has today officially announced that it’s to create 25 new jobs in Galway with the expansion of its city-based office.

The announcement has been made today at the software firm’s Travel Tech Summit, taking place at Mansion House in Dublin.

The positions offered will be technical engineering positions as part of a wider expansion of the firm’s Irish operations at Galway Technology Park and in Dublin.

OpenJaw develops software to allow airlines to process payments on board aircraft and currently works with four Chinese airlines.

The firm plans to double it’s global workforce to 450 and achieve annual revenue of €40 million over the next three years.