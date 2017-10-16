15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Number One Show

The Number One Show

25 million euro for new STEM building at GMIT

By GBFM News
October 16, 2017

Time posted: 2:09 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology is to benefit from a new 200 million euro fund.

The public-private partnership funding is aimed at improving the infrastructure available for the I.T network.

The money will see 11 higher-education buildings being constructed in Galway, Athlone and other locations across the country.

The 25 million euro Galway project will be a new Science-Technology-Engineering-Maths building at GMIT.

Galway East T.D Seán Canney says there are currently over 2 and a half thousand students studying STEM-related courses at GMIT and this will increase when the new building becomes operational.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway Hurling Fixtures For Next Weekend
October 16, 2017
Promenade in Salthill to close in next hour ahead of storm
October 16, 2017
Transport disruptions today due to ex-Hurricane Ophelia
October 16, 2017
Schools and courts to close in Galway and outpatient clinics cancelled

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 16, 2017
Galway Hurling Fixtures For Next Weekend
October 16, 2017
Galway greyhound track set for digital transformation
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK