25 million euro for new STEM building at GMIT

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology is to benefit from a new 200 million euro fund.

The public-private partnership funding is aimed at improving the infrastructure available for the I.T network.

The money will see 11 higher-education buildings being constructed in Galway, Athlone and other locations across the country.

The 25 million euro Galway project will be a new Science-Technology-Engineering-Maths building at GMIT.

Galway East T.D Seán Canney says there are currently over 2 and a half thousand students studying STEM-related courses at GMIT and this will increase when the new building becomes operational.