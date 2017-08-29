15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over 25 million euro borrowed among family and friends in Galway

August 29, 2017

Galway Bay fm: Over 25 million euro in small loans is overdue to family and friends in Galway.

Research carried out by Circle, the social payments app, shows that 12 per cent of people surveyed in Galway, admitted to borrowing money from family and friends on a monthly basis.

The average amount of money being borrowed is 15 euro.

On average, each lender is left out of pocket to the tune of more than 250 euro each year.

A larger proportion of women say they feel nervous when asking for the money back.

Stephen Barrett from Bluewater Financial Planning says the research doesn’t surprise him:

