24 Marathons, 24 Days charity challenge is coming to Galway

An epic charity challenge being kicked off in Donegal Town by legendary Ireland soccer goalkeeper, Packie Bonner on Thursday (22nd June) is coming to Galway on Saturday (24th June).

Kerry man Shane Finn intends to run 24 marathons in 24 consecutive days to raise €100,000 for Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Ireland (SBHI). As Patron of Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Ireland (SBHI), Packie will send Shane off on his first marathon at approximately 9am on Thursday (22nd June) from The Diamond, Donegal Town to Mullaghmore, Co. Sligo.

On Day 3, Saturday (24th June) Shane’s marathon route will start from McHale’s Farm Machinery, Kilmaine Village, Co. Mayo and finish up at the Connacht Rugby Grounds in Galway City.

Day 4’s (Sunday, 25th June) marathon route is from Kilconierin Church, Hollywell, Athenry to Tesco, Ballinasloe and on Monday, 26th June (Day 5), Shane will run from outside the Shearwater Hotel in Ballinasloe to Roscommon Town.

Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Ireland (SBHI) is the national organisation which provides life-enhancing services and supports for people with the conditions, and their families.

Around 40 babies are born with Spina Bifida each year in Ireland – which is one of the highest incidence rates in the world – and 1 in 1,000 live births are affected by Hydrocephalus.

SBHI supports more than 2,000 people who know Spina Bifida and/or Hydrocephalus to be a reality in their lives. We also work to increase awareness about Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus, as well as the essential funds which ensure that our unique services can be sustained.

We are fortunate to have some incredible people who are willing to get involved in fundraising on our behalf. Shane Finn, who owns West Kerry Fitness in Dingle, raised €36,000 for SBHI in 2014 by completing 12 marathons in 12 days.

In June and July, he intends to complete 24 marathons in 24 days and he has set a fundraising target of €100,000.

What is Shane’s motivation? Shane’s 35-year-old cousin, Mary Evans, lives in Celbridge, Co. Kildare, and like thousands of other people in Ireland has Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus.

Shane believes that he can complete the 24 marathons in 24 consecutive days, starting in Donegal on 22nd June and finishing in his native Dingle on 15th July. Everyone at SBHI believes that he will make this ambitious dream a reality.

However, to make a fundraising event of this size a success requires investment. Our aim is to recruit as much sponsorship as possible.

While Shane is the ‘main man’ in 24 Marathons, 24 Days, getting involved in this epic challenge is open to everyone through the ‘What’sYour24?’ initiative.

To date, SBHI members, volunteers and members of the public from all over the country have been coming up with great ideas to raise sponsorship from 24 hour sponsored silences and giving up coffee for 24 days to 24 book readathons and eating 24 donuts in 2.4 minutes.

You can find out more information about Shane’s incredible undertaking and track his progress each day in real time on: www.24marathons24days.ie

Members of the public can also donate by texting GIVE to 50300.

Texts cost €4. SBHI receive a minimum of €3.25 of €4. Service Provider: LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 0766805278

Spina Bifida Facts

With around 40 babies born with Spina Bifida each year in Ireland, we have one of the highest incidence rates in the world.

Spina Bifida is the most common neural tube defect (NTD) which causes incomplete development of the spinal cord.

Translated, ‘Spina Bifida’ literally means ‘split spine’.

Spina Bifida commonly causes significant mobility issues, continence problems, pressure sores, and social challenges of isolation and loneliness.

Hydrocephalus Facts

1 in 1,000 pregnancies are affected by Hydrocephalus each year.

Hydrocephalus can also develop later in life as a result of head impact injuries.

Hydrocephalus is a condition where too much cerebrospinal fluid builds pressure in the brain, this is usually relieved by a shunt (a rubber tube) which is fitted internally to drain the fluid away into the stomach, or sometime the heart.

Hydrocephalus is often referred to as a hidden disability due to the lack of obvious physical signs in most cases.

Common issues arising from Hydrocephalus include: intellectual difficulties, behavioural problems, memory issues, and challenges to cognitive processing.

Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus

Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus are life-long conditions and although there is no ‘cure’, there are many ways in which those living with Spina Bifida and/or Hydrocephalus are enabled to overcome challenges.

It is common for both conditions to be experienced at the same time from birth. In Ireland 64% of those living with Spina Bifida also have Hydrocephalus.

About SBHI

Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Ireland (SBHI) is a national organisation supporting more than 2,000 people who know Spina Bifida and/or Hydrocephalus to be a reality in their lives.

SBHI works to increase awareness about Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus, as well as the essential funds which ensure that our unique service is sustained.

We deliver unique services through our team of: Family Support Workers, a Youth and Respite Team, our Education Training work, and through our Resource Centre in Clonshaugh. Together these teams ensure that everybody affected receives the best support available to them as they seek to live fulfilled lives.

To find out more about SBHI, the conditions we work with, and how to get involved, please see: www.sbhi.ie

100% of the text cost goes to Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Ireland (SBHI) across most network providers. Some providers apply VAT which means that a minimum of €1.63 will go to SBHI.