23 new social housing units for Galway City

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than 4 million euro is being allocated to Galway City Council to build 23 new social housing units.

Galway West T.D and Junior Minister Seán Kyne says the houses will be built on council owned land at four sites around the city.

Ten houses will be built at Ballinfoile Park, six at Carn Ard, Circular road, four will be located at Castlepark, Ballybane, and three at Corrib Park.

According to Junior Minister Kyne, there is no shortage of funding available for housing developments where the council can provide sites.