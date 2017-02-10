15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line

Over the Line

g4g final mark

23 Counties to Benefit with Gaelic4Girls Programme

By Sport GBFM
February 10, 2017

Time posted: 2:51 pm

Gaelic4Girls has been one of the great success stories for Ladies Gaelic Football in recent times as it helps clubs to grow and expand their membership base. The programme returns in 2017 with 37 clubs selected to benefit from the programme.

37 clubs have been selected to be take part in the 2017 Gaelic4Girls programme with each province and 23 counties represented in the selection. The 37 clubs were selected from a huge amount of entries and can now plan to take part in the programme beginning with the co-ordinator training that gets underway later this month.

New clubs that have been formed within the last 12 months as well as clubs that are expanding by developing a sustainable underage structure are heavily represented amongst the selection with clubs like St. Pat’s Palmerstown (Dublin), Eire Og (Antrim), St. Michael’s (Donegal), Eire Og (Carlow) and Clonard (Meath) hoping to secure their future by expanding and attracting younger players into the club, through participation in the Gaelic4Girls programme.

Melvin Gaels from Leitrim are a great example of a club that has benefitted from taking part in an LGFA programme in the past that hope to do so again. They were originally a Lidl Gaelic4Mothers&Others club that grew rapidly through their involvement in that non-competitive programme and they now hope to attract younger members to the newly established club.

The programme takes place over a 12 week period and is suitable for girls aged between 8-12 with players of all abilities who are not currently registered to a club welcome. The club receives training for their coaches and co-ordinator along with resources to market and promote their club’s participation in the programme. The 12 week programme will see players learn all of the skills of the game in a safe and fun environment before they are integrated with existing club players

The 37 clubs that will take part in the programme will hope to implement the programme in March after their co-ordinators and coaches have been fully trained and they will be invited to take part in the Provincial blitzes that will take place in Connacht on July 1st, Leinster and Munster on June 17th and Ulster on June 10th.

Paula Prunty, National Development Manager of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association said ‘Gaelic4Girls has had a hugely positive impact on the clubs that have taken part in the programme over the past decade and we are delighted to welcome these 37 new clubs into the initiative. These clubs will be given all the tools necessary to attract new players, to grow and secure their futures. There have been wonderful success stories like Shane O’Neill’s from Armagh that started as a Gaelic4Girls club and only 2 months ago they contested an All Ireland Club Final and have their first All Star in Aimee Mackin. This is the difference that Gaelic4Girls can make to a club and we are very optimistic that these clubs can follow a similar trajectory.’

 

2017 Gaelic4Girls Sites

 

Province County Club
Connacht Galway Ballinasloe
Connacht Galway Spideal
Connacht Leitrim Melvin Gaels
Connacht Mayo Kilmoremoy
Connacht Roscommon Elphin
Connacht Sligo St Nathy’s
Leinster Carlow Eire Og
Leinster Carlow O’Hanrahans
Leinster Dublin St Pats Palmerstown
Leinster Dublin Ballyboden Wanderers
Leinster Laois Portlaoise
Leinster Longford Ballymore
Leinster Longford Killoe
Leinster Louth Cooley Kickhams
Leinster Louth Naomh Feicin
Leinster Meath Blackhall Gaels
Leinster Meath Clonard
Leinster Wexford Gusserane
Leinster Wicklow Kilkoole
Ulster Antrim Eire Og
Ulster Antrim Naomh Eoin
Ulster Armagh St Colmcilles Grange
Ulster Armagh St Peters Lurgan
Ulster Donegal St. Michael’s
Ulster Donegal Naomh Colmcille
Ulster Down Cumann Pheadar Naofa
Ulster Down St Michaels
Ulster Tyrone Sperrin Og
Ulster Tyrone St Mary’s Killeeshil
Munster Clare Kilmurry Ibrickane
Munster Cork Rockbán
Munster Cork Rosscarbery
Munster Kerry Castlegregory
Munster Limerick Granagh Ballingarry
Munster Limerick Oola
Munster Tipperary Brian Boru’s
Munster Tipperary Cahir
print
Sport
Cash Call Terms and Conditions
County planners approve plans for adventure centre in Moycullen
GMIT students and staff involved in the campaign to promote positive mental health and wellbeing; L to R (back row): Dr Luca Mirimin, Robert Mooney, Dr Debbie Corcoran, Lynne O'Loughlin, Wesley Williams, Aidan Curry, Jim Vaughan. Front, Niamh Jones, Rachel Maloney and Mark O'Brien.
February 10, 2017
GMIT STUDENTS SIGN UP FOR FIRST EVER TRIATHLON AS PART OF NEW MENTAL HEALTH & WELLBEING CAMPAIGN
connacht-rugby-media-release
February 10, 2017
Connacht team to face Cardiff Blues
corofin-gaa
February 10, 2017
Corofin Face Dr Crokes In All-Ireland Club Semi-Final

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
sport@galwaybayfm.ie
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

banner_ecstasy
February 10, 2017
Gardaí seize 4000 ecstasy tablets destined for Galway Rag Week
n59-action-group-walk
February 10, 2017
N59 Action Campaign hands in list of demands at County Hall

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline