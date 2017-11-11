15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Valerie Hughes

Valerie Hughes

2018 Galway International Rally cancelled amid funding concerns

By GBFM News
November 11, 2017

Time posted: 10:17 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The 2018 Galway International Rally set to take place in February has been cancelled amid funding concerns.

The event has been promoted since 1971, and is one of the longest running international sporting events in Ireland.

 

Galway Motor Club has been promoting the Galway International Rally as an annual event since 1971.

It’s one of the longest running International sporting events in Ireland, bringing a substantial tourism boost to County Galway each February.

Organisers say the decision to cancel this years event was a very difficult one but a gap in finances and certain logisitical issues make cancellation the only choice.

In a statement, Galway Motor Club President Pat Shiel says the 2017 rally ran very successfully last year despite a very uncertain environment.

He recognises that not having a rally will be very disappointing for hundreds of intending competitors and volunteers who kick off the motorsport year in Galway each February.

However, he adds that the club could not carry the financial risk involved should key elements to its success not fall into place in time.

Galway Motor Club says it fully intends to have the event back in Galway for February 2019.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices Saturday 11th November, 2017
November 10, 2017
February’s Galway International Rally – CANCELLED
November 10, 2017
City council to meet with survivors of Taylor’s Hill industrial school
November 10, 2017
Former Mother Hubbards site outside Oranmore to become pre-school

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 10, 2017
February’s Galway International Rally – CANCELLED
November 10, 2017
Cumann na Mbunscoil Cross Country Results
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK