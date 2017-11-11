2018 Galway International Rally cancelled amid funding concerns

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The 2018 Galway International Rally set to take place in February has been cancelled amid funding concerns.

It’s one of the longest running International sporting events in Ireland, bringing a substantial tourism boost to County Galway each February.

Organisers say the decision to cancel this years event was a very difficult one but a gap in finances and certain logisitical issues make cancellation the only choice.

In a statement, Galway Motor Club President Pat Shiel says the 2017 rally ran very successfully last year despite a very uncertain environment.

He recognises that not having a rally will be very disappointing for hundreds of intending competitors and volunteers who kick off the motorsport year in Galway each February.

However, he adds that the club could not carry the financial risk involved should key elements to its success not fall into place in time.

Galway Motor Club says it fully intends to have the event back in Galway for February 2019.