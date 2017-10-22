15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

2018 budget ‘perfect opportunity’ to introduce Rural Social Scheme into South Galway

By GBFM News
October 22, 2017

Time posted: 12:46 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The announcement of 250 additional spaces for the Rural Social Scheme in the budget is the perfect opportunity to expand the scheme into South Galway.

That’s according to Councillor Joe Byrne, who says the RSS is essential to maintaining and improving local amenities and facilities in rural communities.

Typically, the scheme supports works such as village enhancement and social care projects, tidy town support and the upkeep of cemeteries and graveyards.

There are currently 375 people across Galway on the RSS – however, there are no dedicated schemes operating in South Galway.

Councillor Byrne says if a 20 person scheme was introduced to the region, it could support local groups with up to 300 thousand euro in labour costs.

Fine Gael Councillor Byrne says there is a huge demand for the Rural Social Scheme to be introduced in South Galway.

